Hayley Tamaddon opens up about mental health battle in motherhood

Former Coronation Street and Emmerdale star, Hayley Tammaddon has opened up about her mental health battle during pregnancy and motherhood.

Taking to Instagram, the new mum shared an insightful post into the mental health struggles she has had to cope with over the past few months since giving birth to her son.

She said: "I want to talk a bit about mental health in pregnancy/new mums."

Hayley then went on to explain that she is currently in the fourth month of 'sleep regression', but believes that within a couple of weeks her little boy should be out of it.

Hayley often shares photos of her new son on her Instagram page (Credit Splashnews.com)

She wrote: "My god it's been tough. And I have definitely struggled mentally.

"My god I love him! He's such a happy baby...he's funny! He doesn't cry often.. he's as good as gold when we take him somewhere. But at night? It's like I gave birth to a Tasmanian devil!"

Hayley also explained that when her son fails to sleep, often she ends up in tears, but says that she realises it's just a phase and things will get easier.

She said: "I'm writing for other mums/parents who feel alone, desperate, feel like they can't cope at 4am when their baby just won't go to sleep, for the one who woke up in tears this morning wondering how you will get through the day. For the single parents, for the mums who think, what am I doing wrong?"

She added: "I need/want to have more patience... I don't want to have dark thoughts...I don't want to bang my head against the wall...but sleep deprivation is real and it's tough."

A number of fans commented on her photo in a show of support.

One said: "What a lovely message to others...hopefully someone will breathe a sigh of relief going through this tough stage with their little one."

Another praised her for talking openly about mental health, saying: "We need more people to be honest about this. Sleep deprivation is horrible and it really affects mental health."

Hayley has stared in both Coronation Street and Emmerdale (Credit WENN.com)

Hayley, who gave birth to her first son, Jasper in October last year, often shares insights into parenthood on her Instagram account.

