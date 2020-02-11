Emmerdale's Harvey Rogerson and Anthony Quinlan pose for sweet picture

Harvey Rogerson, who plays Leo Goskirk in Emmerdale, has posed for a picture with co-star Anthony Quinlan as Anthony exited the soap.

A picture of Harvey and Anthony was posted to Harvey's Twitter account.

Alongside the picture, was written: "Always smiling when he sees his mate @AnthonyQuinny. Going to miss this guy so much @emmerdale.

"Wishing you all the best Quinny #Pete #Leo #Emmerdale."

Anthony quickly replied: "Haha aww I love this pic! I'll miss you too little man x much love and see you soon x."

Fans also rushed to comment on the picture.

One wrote: "What a lovely pic xx."

A second tweeted: "Great pic, so sad Anthony is leaving. Great guy. Love him."

A third added: "Will miss Pete."

Harvey was recently overjoyed as he received a puppy for his birthday.

In the soap, Anthony's character Pete grew close to Leo as he started a relationship with Leo's mum Rhona Goskirk.

Pete was engaged to Rhona at one point (Credit: ITV hub)

Last year, Rhona had an accident and needed an emergency hysterectomy, meaning she could have no more children.

Despite telling Rhona he was okay with not having children of his own, Pete realised he did want to have his own kids one day.

Always smiling when he sees his mate.

After a short engagement, the pair called things off and both moved on.

In last night's episode, friends and family in the village gathered to say goodbye to Pete, however viewers were left disappointed with his exit.

Pete said his goodbyes in last night's episode before leaving (Credit: ITV)

Recently Pete stopped working for Butlers Farm with aunt Moira after her drinking spun out of control, and began working back at Wylies Farm with Nate.

Pete paid a visit to his dad and brother's grave and it started to bring back the bad memories of being at Wylies before.

He soon made the decision to move to Liverpool to live with his brother Ross.

Will you miss Pete in Emmerdale?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

