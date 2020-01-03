Former Emmerdale star Louisa Clein shares throwback picture showing what happens when she brushes curly hair

Former Emmerdale star Louisa Clein, who played Maya Stepney, has shared a throwback picture which showed what happened to her curly hair when she brushed it.

Louisa posted the picture to her Instagram account.

She captioned the post: "A few days at my parents house... certainly found a few classics!

"Wishing every single person a wonderful, joyful, happy and healthy 2020. 2019 saw some of my favourite times, made some new forever friends and held tight to the old ones...

"I cannot thank each and every person for all your incredible support, encouragement and kindness.

"Totally overwhelming and I'm a very lucky girl.

"Here's so the 20s... #curlyhair #thisiswhathappenswhenyoubrushit #happynewyear #2020."

As well as wishing her a happy new year, fans reacted to the hair!

"Wow there's a lot of hair," said one, with another adding: "This. Is. AWESOME!"

Louisa played Maya in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Soap fans know Louisa played paedophile school teacher Maya in Emmerdale from 2018 until 2019.

She arrived in the village and was originally married to Dr Liam Cavanagh but soon began an affair with David Metcalfe and ended her relationship with Liam.

Shortly after Maya began grooming his 15-year-old son Jacob Gallagher, who was also her pupil, and started sleeping with him days after his 16th birthday.

Eventually Maya was caught out and sent to prison on a 12 month sentence, but she was released after five months.

Maya was sent to prison (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale fans convinced Aaron Dingle and Luke Posner will get together

Viewers were stunned when she was seen leaving the prison pregnant.

On Christmas Day 2019, Maya left her baby boy on Jacob and David's doorstep.

A visit to Maya's mum Barbara revealed Maya had left the country.

Maya left her baby with David and Jacob (Credit: ITV Hub)

Read More: Emmerdale viewers slam 'self-pitying' Moira as she contacts Nate's mum in bid for revenge

David enlisted the help of Liam to get a DNA test done, however he asked that whatever the results said, Liam made sure they showed David was the father, not Jacob, to save ruining Jacob's life even further.

Liam refused, but when the DNA test came back and proved David is the father, viewers were left questioning if Liam did in fact change the results.

Do you think David really is Theo's father?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!