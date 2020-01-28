FIRST LOOK: Next week’s Emmerdale in pictures

There's sad news heading to Emmerdale next week when Laurel gets an upsetting call, while Wendy and Victoria bond, and Pete makes a shocking decision about his future...

Laurel gets sad news

Laurel is heartbroken to get a phone call telling her that Sandy has died.

She breaks the news to Arthur and he runs off in tears.

Arthur confesses

Arthur is convinced that Sandy's death is punishment for what he has been doing to Archie, and decides to come clean to Laurel.

Laurel is horrified when Arthur admits he has been hurting Archie and letting Jimmy take the blame.

Laurel asks Jimmy to come over so they can talk, but when Jai arrives home from rehab at the same time, will she go through with revealing what Arthur has told her?

Victoria and Wendy bond over Harry

An awkward Victoria lets Wendy see Harry, much to Wendy's delight.

The following day Luke offers to look after Harry... could this be the start of a new bond between Victoria and Lee's brother?

Pete makes a huge decision

Pete is awkward when Tracy asks him to make himself scarce so she can spend time with Nate.

Realising this burgeoning relationship between Nate and Tracy is getting more serious, Pete feels adrift and makes a shocking decision about his future...

A love triangle is forming...

Belle invites Ellis along for a spa day that Andrea has given her, but Jamie is jealous when he sees the pair spending time together.

