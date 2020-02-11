FIRST LOOK: Next week’s Emmerdale in 10 pictures

Next week's Emmerdale sees Cain shoot a mysterious figure in the dark, while Vanessa fears for her life as Pierce holds her hostage, and Ryan has a confession to make...

Cain gets trigger-happy

Moira fears she is being followed by rustlers and Cain steps in the help... but as they hear a noise outside, they're both suspicious.

Cain is put on the spot when Moira asks him where he got the gun from.

After finding the body of a dead sheep, Cain reaches for his gun and rushes back to the barn where Moira is waiting.

As the figure of a man approaches Moira in the darkness, Cain shoots.

But when his torch shines on the face of the mysterious intruder, Cain and Moira are shocked to see who has been shot.

Pierce holds Vanessa hostage

Rhona urges Charity to make amends with Vanessa, but Charity resolves to stop waiting for Vanessa to text.

Little does she know, Vanessa is being held hostage by Pierce.

Vanessa is desperate to see Johnny and becomes connived Pierce is going to kill her.

Vanessa is stunned when Pierce seems confident that he is going to win Rhona back. Is she ever going to see her son again?

Meanwhile, oblivious to what is happening to Vanessa, Rhona is shocked to find Ryan on her doorstep with a confession to make.

The secret that Ryan tells Rhona could change everything. But will she go to the police?

Lucas comes home

Dawn is thrilled but nervous when Lucas arrives.

But when a cushion fort collapses on her son she panics he might be hurt and snaps at Billy.

Dawn's shouting alarms Lucas, and Dawn is upset when she realises her own son is scared of her.

But the following day Will has some explaining to do when Lucas finds a gun... will Dawn lose custody of her son?

Jai returns to the village

Pirya is pleased when Jai comes back to the village. Jai is home early from rehab, but is he better and will Laurel be pleased to see him?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

