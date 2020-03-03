FIRST LOOK: Next week’s Emmerdale in 10 pictures

Next week's Emmerdale sees Charity let slip to Tracy that Vanessa has cancer, while the truth about Arthur is finally revealed. Also, Cain takes on Malone, but with disastrous consequences...

Tracy discovers Vanessa has cancer

Charity is shocked when she discovers Tracy has thrown Vanessa a surprise birthday party.

Knowing a party is the last thing Vanessa needs, Charity drags Tracy outside but she refuses to abandon the party.

Tracy is floored when Charity reluctantly tells her about Vanessa's diagnosis.

But before Tracy can cancel the party, Vanessa has walked in as everyone shouts 'surprise'.

Vanessa's upset when she realises Charity has told Vanessa about her cancer and storms off.

Tracy follows her sister, and eventually the pair talk. But as Vanessa opens up to Tracy, Charity feels sidelined.

Charity and Tracy come to blows, but will they manage to keep the peace for Vanessa's sake?

Romance for Dan and Mandy

There's romance in the air as Dan and Mandy arrange to go on a date.

But disaster strikes when Dan has an allergic reaction to one of Brenda's vegan cookies.

Brenda starts to panic when everyone blames her for Dan's condition, but are they right to point the finger at her?

Arthur's secret is revealed

Despite promising Arthur that she would keep his bullying secret safe, Laurel struggles when Jai asks her to move in.

Later Laurel worries that Arthur is up to his old tricks when a cabinet falls on top of Archie.

She finally reveals to Jai that Arthur has been hurting Archie, but how will he react?

Cain takes on Malone

Cain is suspicious when he finds a package hidden in Malone's car and confronts Will.

Will confesses what Malone is up to, and Cain decides to take Malone on. But he is soon left regretting his actions...

Later Cain finds the garage trashed and discovers Moira's bull has been murdered. But is this just the start of Malone's warnings?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

