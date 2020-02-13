Emmerdale's Fiona Wade shares more loved-up honeymoon snaps with former co-star husband

Fiona Wade, who plays Priya Kotecha in Emmerdale, has shared more pictures from her idyllic St Lucia honeymoon.

The actress wed former co-star Simon Cotton in October last year and shared both her big day and her honeymoon snaps with OK! Magazine.

Now, she's posted another couple of loved-up shots of her and Simon enjoying dinner on the beach and looking thoroughly smitten!

She captioned the shots: "Beautiful dinner on the beach with my love."

Fans and co-stars were quick to comment, with Michelle Hardwick (Vanessa Woodfield) saying: "Beautiful couple."

Someone else added: "I hope he realises what a very lucky man he is. Beautiful picture."

"This makes me so happy," said a third.

Another simply put: "Perfection!"

Fiona recently revealed she "can't wait" to start a family with Simon.

She told OK!: "I've always been very career oriented and I still am, but you just hit a stage when you know you've found the right person.

"I thought, 'I can't wait to have your child'. But you can only hope that things happen the way you want them to.

"We're very excited for that part of our life to come and we hope that happens, so watch this space!"

Fiona also admitted she is worried that at 40 she might have left it too late to conceive naturally, but she is remaining hopeful she'll be "blessed" enough to have a baby of her own.

She added: "Obviously I don't want to wait too long, and we know we can't, so we would really love it if God blesses us.

"We would love to have a few children but we would feel so blessed to have at least one. But if we can have more, that would be wonderful."

Fiona and Simon married in October (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fiona and Simon tied the knot in October after meeting on the set of Emmerdale.

Simon appeared on the hit soap briefly in August 2017 when he played Home Farm estate client Hugh Bryant.

Fiona previously admitted she was in "floods of tears" when Simon proposed to her at her family home in Hertfordshire, south east England.

She said: "The proposal was perfect. I was in floods of tears.

"It's the home I grew up in and I still live there with my mum when I'm not filming. It's the most special place in the world to me."

Simon asked the soap star's parents permission before popping the question because he wanted to follow the customs of the Bahá'í religion.

He said: "In the Bahá'í religion it's important to ask permission from both parents. I asked her mum, who was very excited, and I also went to visit her dad's grave to ask him, too..."

