Emmerdale fans spot Pierce's blunder as Laurel's kitchen is clearly on show in video call

Fans of Emmerdale spotted Pierce Harris made an error as revealed his location in a video call to Rhona.

Viewers know Pierce is currently holding Rhona's best friend Vanessa, and Vanessa's son Johnny, hostage in Laurel Thomas's house whilst she's in Australia.

In last night's episode (Monday February 24 2020) Rhona was left panicked when she discovered Pierce's card and realised he'd been back in touch.

After speaking to police, who didn't think Pierce had broken the terms of his parole, Rhona received a call from Vanessa.

Rhona received a video call from Vanessa's phone (Credit: ITV Hub)

In the video call, Vanessa told Rhona she was with Pierce and that he was missing her.

Rhona asked Vanessa where she was but before she could answer, Pierce took the phone.

A deluded Pierce tried to carry on a normal conversation, but Rhona threatened to call the police.

In the video call, Vanessa could be seen in Laurel's kitchen (Credit: ITV Hub)

Pierce then threatened to hurt Vanessa if Rhona contacted the police, so Rhona agreed to meet her rapist to help her best friend.

However viewers were quick to point out that Laurel's kitchen was visible in the background of the video call.

FFS - Rhona can’t recognise Laurel’s atrocious interior decor???

#emmerdale — MarkAdamJames (@MarkAdamJames20) February 24, 2020

Is Rhona blind? Can she not see the kitchen cabinets in the background?



Put 2+2 together love, who has recently gone on holiday and whose house is vacant? #emmerdale — Dave (@DavidMackayy) February 24, 2020

Fans know Pierce is the one responsible for killing Graham Foster.

After he was released from prison, Graham warned Pierce to keep away from his girlfriend Rhona, who Pierce raped in 2017.

Can she not see the kitchen cabinets in the background?

Unhappy that Rhona had a new man, Pierce went after Graham and ended up killing the businessman.

Pierce killed Graham after Graham made threats (Credit: ITV)

Pierce made sure to cover his tracks and framed Marlon Dingle for Graham's murder.

After killing Graham, Pierce got close to Kim Tate by posing as a solicitor named Ollie, who she hired for Jamie's custody battle.

But Kim will soon realise exactly who her solicitor is and warn Rhona.

And things are about to get very dark as Rhona, Kim and Vanessa all find themselves at Pierce's mercy...

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

