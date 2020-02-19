The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Emmerdale

Emmerdale fans clear up why Vanessa hasn't escaped from Pierce

Why hasn't she yanked free?

By Carena Crawford

Evil Pierce Harris took Vanessa Woodfield hostage last week in Emmerdale and is holding her in Laurel's empty cottage.

She is tied with a rope to a drawer in Laurel's kitchen and Pierce has gagged her mouth.

So far, Vanessa's attempts to escape have all been in vain and some viewers are confused as to why.

Vanessa is tied up and can't escape (Credit: ITV)

Many want to know why she doesn't just yank the drawer out and smash it over Pierce's head.

However now other viewers have cleared up the confusion - the drawers are fake!

Those watching closely on Monday would have heard Vanessa say they were "stupid fake drawers".

The drawer is fake!

There are other viewers who are more concerned about the fact Vanessa hasn't been to the toilet in nearly a week.

On Monday is was revealed that Vanessa is battling bowel cancer.

When Vanessa got an answerphone message that revealed she had missed an appointment, Pierce went digging in her bag.

Pierce discovered the truth about Vanessa's condition (Credit: ITV)

He soon found a letter that confirmed her diagnosis, but it was revealed that she has not shared the news with anyone else, not even her partner, Charity Dingle.

Emmerdale has revealed Vanessa's cancer storyline will play out over the coming months as she comes to terms with her diagnosis and symptoms, as well as undergoing extensive treatment.

So the good news is she will escape from Pierce's clutches in one piece.

The bad news is that she now has a mountain to climb to beat this illness and get better.

Vanessa will get away (Credit: ITV)

The team has been working with charity Bowel Cancer UK regarding this storyline.

Genevieve Edwards, Chief Executive at Bowel Cancer UK, said: "We greatly appreciated the opportunity to work with the Emmerdale team on this important storyline.

"While everyone's experience of diagnosis is different, it is vital that Vanessa's story is as accurate as possible."

Will Vanessa be okay (Credit: ITV)

Actress Michelle Hardwick added: "This is such a challenging storyline, but we've been working closely with Bowel Cancer UK, who have been enormously helpful to me in researching Vanessa's symptoms and treatment.

"I hope to do Vanessa's story justice. I was actually really shocked to learn that bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK and the second biggest cancer killer, but diagnosed early is treatable."

