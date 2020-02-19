Emmerdale fans clear up why Vanessa hasn't escaped from Pierce

Evil Pierce Harris took Vanessa Woodfield hostage last week in Emmerdale and is holding her in Laurel's empty cottage.

She is tied with a rope to a drawer in Laurel's kitchen and Pierce has gagged her mouth.

So far, Vanessa's attempts to escape have all been in vain and some viewers are confused as to why.

Vanessa is tied up and can't escape (Credit: ITV)

Many want to know why she doesn't just yank the drawer out and smash it over Pierce's head.

@emmerdale why doesn't vanessa just pull that drawer out and beat the crap out of pearce? — Sharon HendersonKeel (@xxsharonKxx) February 18, 2020

Surly Vanessa could just pull that drawer open and lift it out?! #Emmerdale — (@Shana_Banana_44) February 18, 2020

Vanessa keeps being tied to a kitchen drawer,why doesn't she just yank it open? #Emmerdale — T. H (@NSFtwerk) February 18, 2020

@emmerdale I’m a bit annoyed with the Vanessa tied to a kitchen drawer unable to escape storyline. Everybody knows that you can pull the drawer right out of the cabinet. Insult to our intelligence!!! — It makes no sense (@sguitar50) February 18, 2020

Does Vanessa realise she just has to pull out the drawer and she’d be able to use it to smack Pierce with? #emmerdale — Straaheid (@straaheid) February 17, 2020

However now other viewers have cleared up the confusion - the drawers are fake!

Those watching closely on Monday would have heard Vanessa say they were "stupid fake drawers".

The drawer is fake!

Glad Vanessa’s answered the “why can’t Vanessa just pull the drawer free?” complaints. They’re fake drawers #Emmerdale — The Woolie Weekly (@WoolieWeekly) February 17, 2020

She said it was a fake drawer on Monday. She yanked it and said it’s a stupid fake draw — stillheres (@stillhere2am) February 19, 2020

I don't know how many more times this needs saying - but THE DRAWER IS FAKE. #emmerdale — - (@sillycharityx) February 18, 2020

There are other viewers who are more concerned about the fact Vanessa hasn't been to the toilet in nearly a week.

@emmerdale is it just me who is wondering how Vanessa is going to the toilet?? — Ailsa Blight (@BlightAilsa) February 19, 2020

Can Vanessa go to the toilet please — Honeyburn_Books (@Bazasbooks) February 18, 2020

@emmerdale vanessa must be bursting for toilet shes been tied up for days pic.twitter.com/U79eMHUs25 — Silvana Pickering (@SilvanaPickeri1) February 17, 2020

On Monday is was revealed that Vanessa is battling bowel cancer.

When Vanessa got an answerphone message that revealed she had missed an appointment, Pierce went digging in her bag.

Pierce discovered the truth about Vanessa's condition (Credit: ITV)

He soon found a letter that confirmed her diagnosis, but it was revealed that she has not shared the news with anyone else, not even her partner, Charity Dingle.

Emmerdale has revealed Vanessa's cancer storyline will play out over the coming months as she comes to terms with her diagnosis and symptoms, as well as undergoing extensive treatment.

So the good news is she will escape from Pierce's clutches in one piece.

The bad news is that she now has a mountain to climb to beat this illness and get better.

Vanessa will get away (Credit: ITV)

The team has been working with charity Bowel Cancer UK regarding this storyline.

Genevieve Edwards, Chief Executive at Bowel Cancer UK, said: "We greatly appreciated the opportunity to work with the Emmerdale team on this important storyline.

"While everyone's experience of diagnosis is different, it is vital that Vanessa's story is as accurate as possible."

Will Vanessa be okay (Credit: ITV)

Actress Michelle Hardwick added: "This is such a challenging storyline, but we've been working closely with Bowel Cancer UK, who have been enormously helpful to me in researching Vanessa's symptoms and treatment.

"I hope to do Vanessa's story justice. I was actually really shocked to learn that bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK and the second biggest cancer killer, but diagnosed early is treatable."

