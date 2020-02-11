Emmerdale fans baffled by Jamie Tate's age

Fans of Emmerdale have been left baffled by Jamie Tate's age once again.

In last night's episode of the soap (Monday February 10 2020) Jamie was talking to co-worker Belle Dingle about his life falling apart.

As they spoke in the vets, he talked about him splitting from wife Andrea and their custody battle for daughter Millie.

Jamie revealed he is 23 (Credit: ITV Hub)

Admitting he was afraid of being alone, Belle told him that wouldn't happen.

He responded saying: "Belle, I'm a 23-year-old soon-to-be divorcee who lives at home with his overprotective mum. What a catch!"

Viewers were shocked by Jamie's age, as they expected him to be older.

Jamie is only 23?! He looks older, thought he was about 28/29! #Emmerdale — Charlotte King (@Charlotte_K13) February 10, 2020

There’s no way Jamie is 23 😂 #Emmerdale — chelsea-jean (@chelseajeancox_) February 10, 2020

Jamie 23? More like 33! #emmerdale — Emmerdale News (@News4Emmerdale) February 10, 2020

No way is Jamie just 23 😂😂😂 #emmerdale — KMac (@KMac999) February 10, 2020

Jamie 23, thought it was 7 Uni years to become a vet #emmerdale — Sarah Bailey (@sarbailey73) February 10, 2020

So if Jamie is 23 that would mean he got Andrea pregnant at 17 and still went to university 😏😐 come @emmerdale sort it out #Emmerdale — Happyh1983 (@HappyH1983) February 10, 2020

No way is Jamie only 23 😂😂 #emmerdale — hannah (@HannahKx94) February 10, 2020

According to Emmerdale fan Wiki, Jamie was born on September 24 1996, which does make his age 23.

But it seems the show have made him seem older than he is.

It's not the first time viewers have been left confused by Jamie's age. Some questioned his age and relationship last year when his wife Andrea and daughter Millie first arrived in the village.

However, ED! contacted Emmerdale's reps for comment at the time and they said: "They've been together about five years but not married that long."

After Belle and Jamie's conversation, they ended up sharing a kiss, but were interrupted when they heard a noise.

Belle ended up kissing Jamie (Credit: ITV Hub)

Fearing it was her boyfriend Ellis, Belle ran to have a look but there was no one there.

There is no way Jamie is 23.

Later Belle was confronted by Jamie's mum Kim, who warned the vet receptionist to keep away from her son.

It was revealed a couple of weeks ago that Jamie and Belle had slept together on the night Graham Foster was killed.

His estranged wife Andrea gave him an alibi, as she had run over Tip the dog, but didn't report the accident.

Jamie and Andrea have split up (Credit: ITV)

However, Andrea has no idea what Jamie was really up to.

Jamie and Belle decided to keep their night together secret as Jamie didn't want to complicate things with Andrea or ruin Belle and Ellis's relationship.

Will the truth come out now Kim has caught them?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

