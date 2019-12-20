Emmerdale's James Moore reveals latest tattoo addition

Actor James Moore, who plays Ryan Stocks in Emmerdale, has revealed the latest tattoo addition.

James posted a picture of his new ink on Instagram.

He captioned the post: "Thank you @_chez.tattoo for this fab little snake today! It was painful around my ankle but it looks so good!"

Fans and friends commented on the post.

One said: "That's an awesome piece dude!"

A second commented: "Love your taste in tatts. Not seen you in Emmerdale for quite a while."

A third added: "Tattoo pain is the best pain. It looks ace."

James often posts pictures of his tattoos when he adds a new piece.

His other pieces include Homer Simpson, a tree and a wheelchair in flames.

Read More: Emmerdale fans predict role pf Bernice Blackstock could be recast for a 'Christmas return'

The actor is well known for his role in Emmerdale as Ryan.

James joined the ITV soap last year as Charity Dingle's son, who she presumed died at birth.

Charity was thrown out by her father at the age of 14, shortly after she was forced to give up her baby daughter Debbie.

Charity was taken in by police officer Mark Bails but he soon began raping her and allowing his friends to sexually abuse her.

James plays Ryan Stocks in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale viewers accuse soap of trying to make Wendy Posner 'likeable' as she saves Liv Flaherty

She revealed to her girlfriend Vanessa that she discovered she was pregnant with Mark's baby and began drinking in an attempt to stop her pregnancy but when she felt her baby kick she stopped.

She eventually escaped Mark's flat and soon went into labour and gave birth to her son in hospital, but she ran away when she saw him die.

It was revealed that her son Ryan didn't die and was adopted by the midwife Irene Stocks.

Since joining the show, Ryan has proven to be a popular character with viewers and earlier this year, James won a National Television Award for the Best Newcomer.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7pm with an extra episode on Thursday at 8pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!