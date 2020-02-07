Emmerdale's Isobel Steele shares stunning pictures of her family

Isobel Steele, who plays Liv Flaherty in Emmerdale, has shared stunning black and white pictures of her and her family.

She posted the photographs to her Instagram account.

She captioned the post: "First black and white roll."

Fans rushed to comment on the post.

One wrote: "Love this."

A second commented: "Stunning"

A third said: "I love these."

A fourth added: "Love these."

The pictures appear to be from her family ski holiday in France.

The actress has been doing quite a bit of travelling recently as she has also been to Germany.

This isn't the first time Isobel has shown off her incredible photography skills.

Last year, she posted pictures from her holiday to Barcelona.

However, photography and acting aren't Isobel's only skills, as she is also a talented singer and songwriter.

Last year in November, Isobel released her EP Sounds From the Lounge.

Just a month later, she released a single called In Your Case.

As well as working on her music, Isobel has been working hard at Emmerdale.

Isobel plays Liv in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV hub)

Read More: Emmerdale fans disgusted as 'hypocrite' Laurel covers up Arthur's bullying

Recently her alter ego Liv said goodbye to brother Aaron Dingle as he went to stay in Scotland with his cousin Debbie.

Aaron has been struggling since his husband Robert was sentenced to life in prison for murder.

Liv has been trying to get through to her brother for weeks after he drowned his sorrows in booze and partying.

However, Aaron got a scare when Liv suffered a seizure alone in the woods.

Aaron has been struggling since Robert went to prison (Credit: ITV Hub)

Read More: Emmerdale fans go wild as Max Parker shows off seriously 'hot' body

Luckily Wendy Posner found her and managed to call an ambulance.

Despite Liv's seizure, Aaron's behaviour continued to spiral out of control and he soon realised he needed a break away.

Actor Danny Miller has confirmed he will be back filming shortly.

He also made it clear Aaron will get another love interest, which is tough news for diehard Robron fans.

Do you miss Aaron in the soap?

What do you think of Isobel's pictures? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!