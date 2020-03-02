Emmerdale's Dingles torn apart by two shocking secrets

The Dingle family are going to be torn apart by two shocking secrets during upcoming scenes in Emmerdale.

The family have had their share of ups and downs over the years but this time it looks like it could be permanent as Marlon struggles to cope with his family's actions.

The Dingles will be split over the betrayal (Credit: ITV)

Charity Dingle's betrayal of her cousin Marlon is going to come home to roost when he discovers she stole Graham's money and chose to stay quiet instead of helping release him from prison.

Fans and police now know Pierce Harris murdered Graham, but he framed Marlon and the chef spent weeks in prison while the police investigated the murder.

Rhona Goskirk will confide in Marlon about what his family were up to behind his back - and tells him how Charity and Ryan stole Graham's money and it could have got him out.

Actor Mark Charnock revealed: "Marlon really goes after Charity and overreacts massively, although what she and Ryan did was pretty bad!

"They kept the money and tried to deflect any suspicion away from themselves. If they'd just come forward, it would have proved that other people could have killed Graham. So he's incandescent with Charity and Ryan."

Making things worse for the Dingles is the other secret that implodes the family.

Marlon savages the family (Credit: ITV)

If Charity and Ryan had come clean sooner then not only would police have started looking at Kim's possible motive, then they may have worked out she paid Al Franklin to kill Graham.

And when Marlon tackles his stepson Ellis, Al's son, about it all, it drives a wedge between them and it's clear Ellis' loyalties lie with Al and not Marlon so he kicks him out.

And when Billy tries to stick up for his brother, Marlon kicks him out too - leaving him alone with April.

Mark explained: "Rhona also tells Marlon that Kim could have hired someone to kill Graham. Marlon ends up hitting Al and really loses it with him.

"He wants Ellis to go to the police, but Ellis chickens out because he doesn't want to dob his dad in. Marlon kicks Ellis out and when Billy tries to defend Ellis, he kicks Billy out too!"

Mark added: "Marlon might be overreacting to certain people, but he's getting rid of anyone in his circle apart from his children, who he wants to focus on completely.

"The stress levels build and he even has a go at Chas for backing up Charity. He slowly but surely closes his family out of his life."

