Emmerdale's David confirmed as the father of the baby but viewers don't believe it

Viewers of Emmerdale finally found out who is the father of Maya's baby last night (December 30).

The DNA test results revealed David Metcalfe and not his son Jacob is the daddy.

Doctor Liam brought the results to David, and Leyla read them out.

As she announced that David is the father of the baby, Jacob appeared relieved.

Some viewers are happy that David has been confirmed as the dad...

I’m so glad David’s the dad! I really thought it was going to be Jacob! #Emmerdale — ᵐⒶ𝓻𝕚𝓉𝐚 (@hearteyesdingle) December 30, 2019

I knew David would be the Dad. Why am I so happy and nearly in tears here? #Emmerdale — joanne henry (@JoanHenry7) December 30, 2019

OMG! I’m so happy for David.



Finally he has kid with a decent haircut 😭😭😭😭#Emmerdale — Sal (@sallhype) December 30, 2019

But others aren't convinced the baby is David's and think Liam tampered with the results.

I have a feeling the DR switched the results like David asked #Emmerdale — Natasha 🇬🇧🇬🇾🇻🇨 (@nmonk_crohns) December 30, 2019

David being the father is a relief, though I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s still a twist. However, this storyline should have been dead a long time ago #emmerdale — Aaronfan1234 (@JuneClen) December 30, 2019

So glad Jacob isn’t the dad but how do we know for sure David is? #emmerdale — Emmerdale News (@News4Emmerdale) December 30, 2019

Still think 🤔 the baby his Jacob? Don’t believe that DNA results after David asked the Liam to switch it, because of Jacob!!#Emmerdale — 🦋 kaza🦋 (@Kaza_gayle) December 30, 2019

Is David really the father? #Emmerdale — Tam LizAnn ODriscoll (@tamlizann) December 30, 2019

Some viewers are even convinced that Liam is the father of Maya's baby!

Last year David began dating school teacher Maya, however she soon began grooming David's son, her pupil, Jacob Gallagher.

It began when he was 15 and, days after his 16th birthday, she began sleeping with the teenager.

Maya groomed Jacob (Credit: ITV)

Eventually she was caught out and sentenced to 12 months in prison, but was released after serving five.

As she was released from the prison, it was revealed to viewers she was pregnant.

On Christmas Day, David, Jacob, David's dad, Eric, and Jacob's mum, Leyla, were shocked to find a baby on their doorstep with a note from Maya.

Maya left her baby on Jacob and David's doorstep (Credit: YouTube/Emmerdale)

Knowing Maya's ex-husband Liam is a doctor, they asked him to look over the baby and enquired about getting a DNA test.

Luckily he was able to help and managed to get a DNA test sent off.

Is David really the father?

However David begged Liam to make sure the DNA test results showed that he was the father and not Jacob, fearing it would ruin his son's life.

DNA results revealed David is the father (Credit: YouTube/Emmerdale)

Do you think David is the father of the baby, or do you think the results have been changed?

