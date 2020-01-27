Emmerdale's Charley Webb reveals son Bowie suffered nasty fall

Charley Webb, who plays Debbie Dingle in Emmerdale, has revealed her son Bowie suffered a nasty fall.

The actress posted to her Instagram story that she was making her middle son a hot chocolate after he fell earlier in the day.

Charley revealed Bowie had a fall (Credit: Instagram @miss_charleywebb)

She wrote: "Bowie was so cold after the park this morning and had an almighty fall off his scooter.

"It was definitely the end of the world. A hot chocolate with marshmallows was the only solution."

Charley then added: "(To be fair, he does have a massive graze all down his side.)"

Bowie, four, is Charley's middle son.

She and husband Matthew Wolfenden, who plays David Metcalfe in Emmerdale, are also parents to nine-year-old Buster and six-month old Ace.

Recently Charley admitted she felt like a "bad mother" after missing the school application deadline for Bowie.

Over the weekend, the actress enjoyed a girls' day out with her EastEnders pal Lacey Turner and mummy blogger Ola Pelovangu.

Bowie was so cold after the park this morning and had an almighty fall off his scooter.

All three are mothers, with Ola also being a mum of three, and Lacey welcoming her daughter Dusty last year.

The three women looked in good spirits and Charley's son Bowie appeared to sneak into the background of the picture.

Charley is married to Emmerdale co-star Matthew Wolfenden (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The actress recently admitted there are "no plans" for her to return to work at the moment.

Currently Charley is still on maternity leave after giving birth to Ace back in July last year.

Charley's alter ego Debbie left Emmerdale village in August last year shortly after the death of her family member Lisa Dingle.

Lisa left Debbie and Belle a garage in Scotland and the mechanic decided to make a go of the business.

Charley has played Debbie in Emmerdale since 2002 (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale viewers confused as Bear Wolf hasn't been seen in weeks

Although she hasn't made a return, members of the Dingle family have been to visit her.

With Debbie currently living in Scotland, her teenage daughter Sarah decided she wanted to stay in the village and live with Debbie's mum Charity.

Since Debbie's been away, Sarah got herself caught up with bad boy Danny and he roped her into storing drugs for him.

Sarah got involved with drugs (Credit: ITV Hub)

Read More: Former Emmerdale star Louisa Clein shares photo to remember grandparents bravery

But after her uncle Noah, who's close in age to Sarah, took drugs resulting in kidney damage, she broke up with Danny.

He tried to get her to sell drugs for him, but she told the police about his dealings and he was taken away.

Do you miss Debbie in Emmerdale?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.