Emmerdale's Charley Webb admits they are 'getting help' for sleep struggles

Charley Webb, who plays Debbie Dingle in Emmerdale, has admitted she's "getting help" for her children's sleep struggles.

The actress, who is mother to three boys, nine-year old Buster, Bowie, four and Ace who is six months, has admitted her two youngest kids are having trouble sleeping.

Speaking on her Instagram stories, Charley said: "Last night was absolutely horrific on the children front in terms of sleep.

"Bowie woke up at one o'clock in the morning and didn't want to go back to sleep at all. He went back to sleep about half six.

"Ace, the same thing that's been happening is the problem with his dummy. So he goes to sleep fine, and then he relies on his dummy to get him back to sleep so everytime it falls out, he moans for it to go back.

"So it's the broken sleep continuously all night and I am exhausted.

"We are definitely getting help in because we need some plan to get rid of this.

"I don't necessarily want to get rid of the dummy because I do love that fact they've got that little bit of comfort. All three of mine have had dummies, whatever you think about dummies.

"But yeah, and now I'm like, I've got two children that don't sleep, what am I going to do? Please tell me that you guys or some of you guys have had this and it ends?

"I mean Bowie's four, so he still gets into our bed every single night and I like a cuddle, but last night tipped me over the edge, I was just exhausted."

Charley is married to Emmerdale co-star Matthew Wolfenden, who plays David Metcalfe.

It was recently reported, that Charley said there are "no plans" for to return to the soap as she is currently on maternity leave.

But she also admitted she wouldn't rule out having another child, even though three is already a lot!

