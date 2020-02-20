Emmerdale’s Charity accused of having no shame over latest scam

Fans have accused Emmerdale's Charity Dingle of having no shame over her latest scam plan.

Charity was one of the many suspects of the long-running whodunnit murder storyline of mysterious businessman, Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) who was actually murdered by Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather) in a brutal attack.

Graham was killed as he was preparing to escape the village with lover, Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry).

On the night in question, Graham was supposed to meet Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock), who is now in prison for the murder, in the forest to have things out after Marlon discovered that Graham was trying to leave with son Leo in tow.

Graham Foster was murdered by Pierce Harris (Credit ITV)

As Graham walked out of the shadows and towards Marlon, he was smashed over the head by Pierce, Rhona's ex-husband, who has spent the past three years in prison for raping her.

Marlon, who didn't see the attack happen, walked away in the other direction completely unaware of what took place.

While fans know that Pierce is responsible for Graham's death, Emmerdale's residents are not aware of this.

Although Charity was not responsible for striking the killer blow, she stole a large amount of money from him on the night he was murdered.

Charity took the cash as she wanted to seek revenge for son Ryan Stocks (James Moore), who had been used as Pierce's pawn in his money siphoning scheme.

In the lead up to his murder, Graham had used Ryan to steal money from his estranged wife, Kim so that he could start a new life in France with girlfriend, Rhona.

When computer wizard, Ryan told Graham that his conscience had got the better of him and he could no longer help, a hostage situation ensued.

In last night's episode, Charity and Ryan tried to convince Rhona to frame Kim Tate (Claire King) as part of their scam.

Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the new plan that Charity has become involved in.

One fan, referring to the murder of Graham (Andrew Scarborough) and missing money said: "Come on, Charity. Everybody knows what you're capable of."

Another fan said: "Charity telling Rhona they could split the money she has no shame and I LOVE HER #emmerdale".

Charity Dingle has previously spent time behind bars (Credit ITV)

While Charity thought she had got away with stealing the money, Rhona - Graham's lover - found out the truth when Ryan struggled to hide his guilt about the events that occurred on the night of Graham's death and confessed everything.

Rhona believes that Charity may have killed Graham (Credit ITV)

Rhona believes that Marlon, who is currently in prison for the murder, is not guilty, which may lead her to report the new evidence that she believes she has about Charity's role in Graham's death.

Do you think that Charity will end up back in prison?

