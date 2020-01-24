Emmerdale viewers worried for Marlon Dingle as they think he will be blamed for Graham's murder

Viewers of Emmerdale are worried for Marlon Dingle as they think he will be blamed for Graham Foster's murder.

In Thursday night's (January 23 2020) second episode, viewers saw Marlon's movements in the day leading up to Graham's death.

In the episode, a stressed out Marlon panicked when his children April and Leo went missing from Hawksford Outdoor Pursuit centre.

They were brought back by Graham and Marlon was furious he had taken the children.

Marlon had a go at Graham

But as Marlon flew off the handle, in front of multiple people, April admitted she had asked Graham to take them to the activities and told Graham that Marlon had given them permission.

Marlon's day continued to get worse when he found out Rhona was moving to France with Graham and taking their son Leo with them.

Marlon freaked out and made it clear to Rhona that he blamed Graham for her decision to move.

Later Marlon messaged Graham wanting to talk and the businessman headed out to meet the chef in the woods.

Marlon went into the woods to meet Graham

However, it looks like that was the last time Rhona would see her boyfriend.

Marlon's deffo getting the blame!

As the two looked for each other, Graham was attacked by Pierce being hit over the head from behind.

Graham was hit over the head by Pierce

Viewers have been left worried thinking Marlon will get the blame for Graham's murder.

Does not matter who killed Graham, who will get the blame? Marlon I think. #Emmerdale — pedro (@pedro49704430) January 24, 2020

You are right , Pierce did it, but would he pin it on Marlon #Emmerdale #MSBNMph — MS BNM (@bnm_ms) January 23, 2020

Marlon’s defo getting the blame!! #Emmerdale — Eden Ashley 🐝 (@Eden_Ashley_Chr) January 23, 2020

Pierce whacks Graham, then goes to Rhona's. Graham stumbles in, fight breaks out and Rhona and Graham both die. Pierce escapes. Marlon arrives and is accused of both murders. Plot twists? #emmerdale — Oh-Humans (@humans_oh) January 23, 2020

Emmerdale has confirmed there will be a flashback episode tonight (January 24 2020) showing what happens between Pierce and Graham.

Will Marlon be blamed for Graham's death?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

