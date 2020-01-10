Emmerdale viewers divided over Moira Dingle's fate after falling drunk into a ditch

Viewers of Emmerdale wished Moira Dingle had been killed off after she fell drunk into a ditch.
In last night's episode of the ITV soap (January 9 2020), Moira continued to drink, despite pleas from her son Matty.
As she bought a load of booze from David's shop, Nate came in and tried to get her to see sense.
But when she refused to listen, he told her: "Fine. Go and drink yourself senseless, what do any of us care?"
As she walked around, drinking vodka from the bottle, she found herself throwing up in the road as a car came along.
She jumped back and fell down a small hill and into a ditch.
Luckily for Moira, the driver got out and helped, but some viewers wished she hadn't.
just leave her there then do us all a favour
— molly (@heymoonme) January 9, 2020
However some fans hope this will be the wake up call Moira needs.
They want her to come back stronger after such a difficult few months.
I hope she comes out stronger! Shes my favourite and she doesnt need Cain
— Moirafanatic (@Lunascatcat) January 9, 2020
Poor Moira.......Cain to the rescue?? Hope so, she is in a bad way. Great acting NJR 🌹 pic.twitter.com/XddMwBbmG1
— Frenchie (@irenebstewart) January 9, 2020
That may shock Moria to start sorting her life , is it #Emmerdale #MSBNMph
— MS BNM (@bnm_ms) January 9, 2020
The lady who helped Moira took her to the hospital and viewers soon found out she is Cara - Nate's mother.
Fans of the show know Moira had an affair with farmhand Nate behind her husband Cain's back.
When Cain found out the truth, Nate admitted he's Cain's son and was after revenge thinking his dad rejected him as a baby.
However, Cain had no idea about Cara being pregnant as his mum Faith had got her to keep quiet.
Cara discovered what Nate had done and was obviously unimpressed with his actions.
Some viewers have predicted there will be romance between Cain and Cara.
Now she's in the village, will she be sticking around for a while?
