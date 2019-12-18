Emmerdale viewers loving Leyla Harding's saucy new look

Viewers of Emmerdale are loving Leyla Harding's saucy new look.

Fans of the show know that Leyla and doctor Liam Cavanagh are playing the leads in the village pantomime.

However it's obvious Leyla has an attraction to the doctor, who is engaged to Bernice Blackstock.

Leyla wore her milk maid costume (Credit: ITV Hub)

In last night's episode (December 17 2019), Leyla and Liam were sent out in costume to hand out flyers for their upcoming performance.

Leyla looks very cute in her milk maid outfit.

Leyla's milkmaid outfit got the tumbs up from fans at home, with some thinking she looked "cute" and others 'hot'.

Leyla looks very cute in her milk maid outfit #Emmerdale — The Woolie Weekly (@WoolieWeekly) December 17, 2019

Leyla still looks good in that costume#Emmerdale #Leyla — Ash 💜 (@HumanJukeboxAsh) December 18, 2019

Whilst Liam may be engaged to Bernice, she is currently in Australia.

On her hen night, days away from marrying Liam, Bernice learnt that her ex-husband, Charlie, father of her youngest daughter Dee Dee, had been in a car crash and was in a critical condition.

Liam and Leyla were handing out flyers in costume (Credit: ITV Hub)

After Dee Dee had a go at her mum for being selfish and leaving her dad for an affair years previous, Bernice realised she needed to be with her daughter and decided to go to to Australia to help with Charlie.

But Liam has no idea that Bernice won't be coming back as actress Samantha Giles decided to leave the soap after seven years.

Bernice left Emmerdale village (Credit: ITV)

She revealed the news on Twitter back in September writing: "After seven fabulous years I am shortly to be hanging up Bernice's aprons and leaving the Dales to pursue other creative projects.

"I will miss all the friends I've made on the show, but I'm very exciting to be moving onto pastures new."

With the beautician not coming back, does this mean there could be romance on the cards for Liam and Leyla?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

