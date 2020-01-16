The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Thursday 16th January 2020
Emmerdale

Emmerdale viewers express concerns for Andrea's health as she appears to have long-lasting cold

Viewers fear she's been ill for a while

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Viewers of Emmerdale have expressed concerns for Andrea Tate's health as she appears to have a long-lasting cold.

Over the last few weeks, viewers have noticed for a few weeks that Andrea's voice has been sounding nasally and have gone to Twitter to express their concern.

Fans of the show know Andrea is currently in a difficult position.

Last year she arrived in the village as Jamie Tate's wife, along with their daughter Millie.

It was revealed Graham Foster originally hired Andrea to keep an eye on Jamie whilst Kim was in prison, but she ended up falling for him.

Although Jamie was hurt by the truth, he forgave his wife, however fans then found out she wasn't telling him the whole story.

Andrea is Jamie's wife (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale fans demand Ross Barton as soap shares throwback picture of the three Barton brothers

When Graham discovered Millie's date of birth, he realised he could be Millie's father as he and Andrea had a one-night stand nine months before Millie was born.

Is Andrea ever going to get over this cold?

Although a DNA test revealed Jamie really is Millie's dad, Graham decided to expose Andrea anyway.

Devastated, Jamie split up with Andrea and recently told her he's going to be moving to a cottage with their daughter.

Graham and Andrea had a one-night stand (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale viewers convinced Pierce Harris will kill Graham Foster 

Despite Jamie and Andrea only just splitting up, viewers have predicted there will be romance between the vet and Belle Dingle.

However Andrea is still hoping she and Jamie will get back together.

Do you think Jamie and Andrea will get back together, or do you think he will end up with someone else?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

