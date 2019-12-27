Emmerdale viewers disgusted by Maya Stepney's mother Barbara

Viewers of Emmerdale are disgusted with Maya Stepney's mother Barbara.

Fans of the show know schoolteacher Maya was dating David Metcalfe, however she soon began grooming his son Jacob, who also happened to be her pupil.

Whilst Maya was dating David, she was also grooming his son Jacob (Credit: ITV)

She began grooming Jacob when he was 15 and started sleeping with him days after his 16th birthday.

Eventually she was caught out and ended up being sentenced to 12 months in prison, but was released after five.

Maya started grooming Jacob when he was 15 (Credit: ITV)

When she was released, viewers learnt Maya was pregnant.

On Christmas Day (December 25 2019) a baby was left on David and Jacob's doorstep with a note from Maya.

Maya's mother is a stone faced cow.

Unsure who the father is, David, along with Jacob's biological mother Leyla has been trying to track down Maya and in last night's episode (December 26 2019), Maya's ex-husband Liam took Leyla to see her mother, Barbara.

Maya left prison a couple of weeks ago pregnant (Credit: ITV)

Asking about her whereabouts, Barbara admitted she hadn't seen Maya since she had been sent down and had disowned her.

Leyla asked Barbara if Maya was staying with friends and she replied: "I thought you said you knew her? If you did you'd know she doesn't have any friends."

Leyla and Liam explained that Maya left her baby on her doorstep but Barbara seemed completely uninterested, saying she didn't want to be a grandmother.

Barbara admitted she wasn't interested in her grandchild (Credit: ITV Hub)

Leyla said to her: "No wonder Maya was such a cow with a mum like you."

But Barbara blamed Maya for all of her problems. She said: "Look love, my daughter's been nothing but trouble since the day she was born.

"My husband walked out because of her. I lost my looks because of her. I have no friends because of her."

Viewers were disgusted by Barbara's behaviour.

No wonder Maya's got problems-It turns out the apple doesn't fall very far from the tree! #Emmerdale #BoxingDay — Matthew Chapman (@Matt528chap) December 26, 2019

woah maya has been a case her whole life @emmerdale no support given so....... ah well done #Emmerdale — Emma Louise Webb. ITV (@EmmaLouiseWebb3) December 26, 2019

Maya’s mum seems a lovely sort 😬 #Emmerdale — Baroness Beckie (@Beckie_Miller_) December 26, 2019

#emmerdale maya's mothers a stoned face cow — I❤tt (@Susanho75586228) December 26, 2019

Maya’s mum is a piece of work! #emmerdale pic.twitter.com/bpHdrxNzdf — All In The Name Of Emmerdale (@Ishipvanity) December 26, 2019

Barbara then went on to explain Maya had left the country.

What does this mean for her child, and who IS the father?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

