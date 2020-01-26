Emmerdale star reveals she's often mistaken for Meghan Markle

Soap actress Fiona Wade has revealed that she often gets mistaken for Meghan Markle.

The Emmerdale star, 40, who has played Priya Sharma in the soap since 2011, says the comparisons are 'very flattering'.

Fiona said she was mistaken for the Duchess (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fiona told The Mirror: "When I used to wear my hair up, I would get told I looked like Meghan all the time.

I was in a train station the other day and a guy came up and said I look just like her.

"I don’t think I do, but it is very flattering!" she continued.

Fiona also revealed that she's set to be reunited with husband, Simon Cotton, after they were married last November.

Simon, 44, who also starred in Emmerdale, was away touring the stage musical of The Bodyguard, which included a six-week stint in Japan.

She told the newspaper that they communicated via FaceTime, but it was 'hard' and that she 'missed him'.

Fiona also added that the couple were ready for the 'baby phase'.

Meghan looks set to be involved in politics (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, the real Meghan Markle looks set to reveal all when she's interviewed by chatshow host Ellen DeGeneres.

Asked if the interview would take place, Ellen, 61, said: "Sure, I'm excited."

It would be the first time Meghan, 38, has issued in interview since her split from the royal family.

