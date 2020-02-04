Emmerdale SPOILERS: Pete leaves the village

Pete Barton bids a sad farewell to Emmerdale next week as ghosts from the past start to haunt him.

It was announced in October last year that actor Anthony Quinlan would be leaving his role as Pete Barton after joining the soap back in 2013, and next week sees him say goodbye to the village and his friends.

Pete has been feeling a bit lost in the village recently (Credit: ITV)

Pete's huge decision to start a new life somewhere else comes as working at Wylie's farm begins to take its toll.

Emmerdale fans will remember that Pete's mum, Emma, held his dad James hostage at the farm before his death, and it seems working in the same place isn't doing Pete any good.

Tracy and Nate's budding romance has left Pete feeling like an outsider (Credit: ITV)

Later this week he admits to Tracy Metcalfe that he is starting to feel lost in the village and is missing his family, particularly his little brother, Finn.

But despite Tracy pointing out that he has got plenty of friends in the village, it seems Pete is feeling lonely and like it is time to move on to pastures new.

Pete makes the huge decision to leave Emmerdale next week (Credit: ITV)

Farmer Pete also admits to Tracy that he has been visiting the graves of James and Finn, but that working at the farm is a tough reminder of what happened to his family.

Tracy gently suggests that perhaps it isn't the best idea to be working there, but Pete is quick to point out that he doesn't have much choice.

Pete says a sad farewell to Sarah (Credit: ITV)

However, when things start to hot up between Tracy and Pete's colleague and friend Nate Robinson, it leads to Pete feeling like a spare part yet again... giving him another reason to leave the village.

Next week sees Pete make the final decision that he is going to move on and his friends all gather to say their goodbyes as he heads off for a new life elsewhere.

Pete even gets a handshake from Cain before he departs (Credit: ITV)

As Cain, Leyla, Matty and Liv all come and wave Pete off, he also shares an emotional goodbye with Sarah, having been like a father figure to her over the years.

But is this the last we will see of Pete in the village? Or could he return one day to make peace with the ghosts of his past?

Earlier this week, rumours of Pete's exit storyline started to spread and fans admitted they were 'unimpressed' with the way this will be played out and think the character deserves better.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

