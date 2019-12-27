Emmerdale SPOILERS: Graham rushes Noah to hospital

There's drama in Emmerdale when Graham Foster rushes Noah Dingle to hospital in the new year, but Charity Dingle is far from grateful for his help.

It was recently revealed at an Emmerdale press day that Noah would put his own life in danger over the festive season as he tries to protect Sarah Sugden from her dangerous love interest, Danny.

Noah has been trying to make Sarah see Danny is no good for weeks (Credit: ITV)

Soap fans have seen that Danny has got himself caught up with drugs, and is now pushing them on to Sarah, despite the fact she has got a serious heart defect.

Noah has been trying to protect Sarah and make her see sense, but she is desperate to impress Danny and has been taking drugs to please him.

Danny tries to get Sarah to sell drugs for him in the new year (Credit: ITV)

The start of the year sees Danny lying to Sarah in a bid to get her to sell drugs for him, but Noah steps in to help and takes drugs himself to protect her.

However, the drama soon lands him in serious danger when he has a bad reaction and Graham is forced to rush him to hospital.

Whether Noah survives his ordeal remains to be seen, but helping the teenager in his moment of need doesn't get Graham in Charity's good books.

Instead, Charity sees red when she finds out what has happened and blames Graham for everything.

Charity blames Graham for what happens to Noah (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans know that Charity and Graham have never been best friends thanks to Graham's close relationship with Joe Tate.

But could this latest feud between the pair lead to Charity becoming one of the suspects in Graham's grisly murder?

Graham is set to be killed off in the new year, but is Charity the guilty one? (Credit: ITV)

Charity is fuming the Graham fails to apologise for helping Noah and instead tells her that she should be grateful that someone was looking out for her son.

But could she get so angry that she is the one to bump Graham off before he can escape the village with love interest Rhona Goskirk?

