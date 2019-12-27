Emmerdale SPOILERS: Drunk Moira found dead in a ditch?

The start of the new year sadly doesn't mark a fresh start for Emmerdale's Moira Dingle as she continues to hit rock bottom as her drinking spirals out of control.

Fans have seen Moira lose everything after the revelation that she had been having an affair with Cain's estranged son, Nate.

Moira has turned to alcohol since her marriage break up (Credit: ITV)

Not only has she lost her husband, but also her kids - and with her drinking getting worse than ever it seems she might be about to put her own life on the line as well.

Tensions reach fever pitch at the farm, with Matty struggling to get through to his mum. Having had enough, he tells Moira he is moving out... but will she be sober enough to care?

Desperately wanting to forgive his mum, Matty tells her that he just needs some time alone to move one and Moira is hopefully that they can patch things up.

Moira is set to hit rock bottom over Christmas, spending the feature season alone (Credit: ITV)

But as always Moira is still hiding secrets from her family, and Matty's suspicions that she is up to something are confirmed when she sneaks off with a large container of herbicides.

Later at the Woolpack Matty overhears Nate and Pete talking about how someone dumped herbicides on the grazing land at Wylies Farm and instantly suspects that his mum has something to do with the drama.

Moira and Cain are more estranged than ever (Credit: ITV)

The following day Pete goes to see Moira and finds her asleep on the sofa with a huge hangover. Pete decides to try tough love with her and demands she sorts herself out, but his words fall on deaf ears.

As Pete leaves Moira reaches out to the only friend she has got left... alcohol.

But as she adds brandy to her coffee the farmer has clearly become her own worst enemy because before long she is seen lying passed out cold in a ditch.

But who finds her? And will they manage to save her before it's too late?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

