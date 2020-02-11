Emmerdale SPOILERS: Cain shoots someone while protecting Moira

There's gun drama in next week's Emmerdale when Cain Dingle leaves someone fighting for their life while protecting estranged wife Moira Dingle from farm rustlers.

Farmer Moira has been plagued with rustlers, and until now has managed to see them off with the help of a shotgun.

Cain wants a divorce from Moira after her affair with Nate (Credit: ITV)

However, it doesn't seem like the men are going to give up that easily, and after they threatened her son Matty, Moira is going to find the gang back on her land and causing trouble.

Read more: Emmerdale star Samantha Giles reveals exciting new acting role

Having stayed up through the night to protect her farm, Moira is shattered, and when Matty and Victoria urge her to talk to Cain again in a bid to save their marriage, she is too tired to worry about it.

The pair are stunned when Moira admits she has signed the divorce papers that Cain delivered to her, and Moira's later upset when she feels like more of an outcast from the Dingles than ever before.

Moira has been having trouble with farm rustlers (Credit: ITV)

Realising that his mum is beyond tired, Matty urges Moira to get a good night's sleep, but she is determined to face the rustlers after a warning from Nate that they're back, and instead of getting some much-needed rest, Moira heads out to patrol the farm once again.

After a talking to from Sam, Cain heads to the farm to help Moira with the intruders.

As they hear a noise outside, they both think the worst and are sure the rustlers are back on Moira's land.

Cain comes to help Moira protect the farm against rustlers (Credit: ITV)

Heading towards the barn, the pair hear a suspicious bang and prepare themselves for an attack.

However, it is only when they see the dead body of a sheep that they realise someone has been lurking on the farm.

Cain shoots someone in the darkness in a bid to protect Moira (Credit: ITV)

As Cain reaches for his gun, Moira is stunned and asks him where he got the weapon from... but before he can confess he is meant to be getting rid of it for Harriet, Cain sees the figure of a man approaching Moira in the darkness of the barn.

Read more: Emmerdale's Lyndon Ogbourne welcomes new baby son

Before he knows what is happening, Cain shoots, hitting the mysterious figure.

But when the pair shine their torchlight on the apparent stranger they are stunned to see who they have shot - have they hit another villager?

Who has Cain shot? (Credit: ITV)

Cain stands there in shock as Moira fights to stop the mysterious person's bleeding, but who have they shot? And why were they lurking in the barn at night?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Who do you think Cain has shot? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!