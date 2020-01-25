Emmerdale star hints Rhona will kill rapist Pierce for murdering Graham

Jonathan Wrather has hinted Rhona will kill rapist Pierce for murdering Graham Foster in Emmerdale.

Evil Pierce returned to the village this week in a bombshell twist that saw him murder his ex wife's new partner.

Now the actor behind the role has teased what will come when Rhona discovers what he's done.

He told Digital Spy: "Well, that's the thing – would she get revenge? Could she? Would she want to?

"Has she got it in her? She's feisty and she doesn't stand for anything. I think potentially she could get some ingenious revenge – we'll have to wait and see – or she could be terrified.

"There's no doubt it will be terrifying when Rhona finds out Pierce is out and wonders what he's going to do."

It's a curveball and it's interesting.

The actor also teased the storyline could affect Rhona in "a number" of ways - and that viewers may not know "what she is capable of".

He also confirmed Pierce will remain in the village for some time.

The rapist returned to kill Graham (Credit: ITV)

He told The Sun Online: "I can't say much. He's arrived and we know what he's done.

"He will be around for a little bit. I can't say anything about what he goes on to do, but there's very exciting stuff to come – it's interesting and it's not what you'd expect.

"As always, it's a curveball and it's interesting – the storytelling is great and the writers are great. I am fortunate to be involved in this."

Viewers were split over Pierce's return with some shocked by it and others furious that one of the official suspects was not responsible for Graham's demise.

The soap has promised a huge new storyline to come after it.

