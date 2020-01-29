Emmerdale: Jamie and Belle reveal they slept together

Viewers of Emmerdale are shipping Jamie Tate and Belle Dingle as they found out the two slept together.

In tonight's episode (January 29 2020), Belle went to meet Jamie in the cafe and looked visibly jealous as she saw him talking to his wife Andrea.

Jamie and Andrea sat together as they discussed where they were the night of Graham's murder, but as Andrea left, Belle told her colleague to meet her back at her home.

Graham's body was recently discovered (Credit: ITV)

Later, at Wishing Well cottage, Jamie revealed to Belle that Andrea gave him an alibi for the night of Graham's murder.

However it turns out Jamie hasn't told anyone where he really was that night, because he was actually in bed with Belle.

Viewers were happy to hear they finally got together and are 'shipping them'.

Speaking about their night together, Jamie told his co-worker it felt like someone was actually supporting him for once.

However he didn't want Andrea, who he has split from, to find out the truth and he doesn't want to ruin Belle and Ellis's relationship.

Before Christmas, viewers picked up in the chemistry between the two.

Jamie and Andrea are married, but recently split (Credit: ITV)

When he found out his wife Andrea had been lying to him that their daughter Millie might not be his, Jamie was consoled by Belle.

A few weeks ago, fans thought the pair had secretly slept together when she got mad at Jamie for giving her boyfriend Ellis advice on how to get Belle's attention.

But now the pair have spent the night together, will they get into a relationship?

Will Andrea and Ellis ever find out?

