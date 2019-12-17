Emmerdale star Fiona Wade shares stunning throwback pictures from her wedding rehearsal dinner

Fiona Wade, who plays Priya Kotecha in Emmerdale, married her former co-star fiancé Simon Cotton in a romantic ceremony in October.

After sharing pictures of her big day at the time with OK! magazine, she has since gone on to share other snaps to her Instagram page.

And now she's posted a gallery of images from the rehearsal dinner the night before to the delight of fans.

Wearing a shimmering beige gown, Fiona looks every inch the beaming bride-to-be - and very loved up with Simon.

Fiona and Simon got engaged at the start of the year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She captioned the shots: "Can't believe it's six weeks ago already! Our wedding rehearsal dinner," before tagging in the professional photographer who took them, plus the wedding planners, and where she got her dress from.

Her Emmerdale co-stars were quick to comment: "Wow that dress!!" wrote Natalie Ann Jamieson, aka Amy Wyatt.

Emma Atkins (Charity Dingle) added: "Awwwwww, Fi!"

"Gorgeous," said Michelle Hardwick (Vanessa Woodfield).

Fiona had previously admitted the ceremony was a huge hit with her co-stars.

Fiona stunned in a white ball gown (Credit: OK!)

She told OK!: "Everyone was on the dancefloor until 1.30am. The Emmerdale lot didn't leave the dancefloor."

Simon admitted it was love at first sight when he first spotted the 40-year-old actress.

He said: "They say when you meet the person you're meant to be with you know. I had started to give up on that ideal and then I met Fi.

"She was the most beautiful woman I had ever seen."

Speaking in a joint interview Fiona added: "It took me longer than Simon. I don't fall into relationships easily, but I wanted to be really sure.

"Everything with Simon is just so easy. He's also amazing with my mum, which is really important."

Fiona previously admitted she was in "floods of tears" when Simon proposed to her at her family home in Hertfordshire, south east England.

She said: "The proposal was perfect. I was in floods of tears.

"It's the home I grew up in and I still live there with my mum when I'm not filming. It's the most special place in the world to me."

Simon - who appeared on the hit soap briefly in August 2017 when he played Home Farm estate client Hugh Bryant - asked the soap star's parents permission before popping the question because he wanted to follow the customs of the Bahá'í religion.

He said: "In the Bahá'í religion it's important to ask permission from both parents. I asked her mum, who was very excited, and I also went to visit her dad's grave to ask him, too..."

Fiona had her hen do a few weeks ago, before the countdown to the wedding began.

