Emmerdale star Fiona Wade 'can't wait' to have a baby with new husband

Fiona Wade, who plays Priya Kotecha in Emmerdale, "can't wait" to start a family with her husband Simon Cotton.

The star recently tied the knot with actor Simon, and has said that whilst she still wants to focus on her career, she's "very excited" to start the next chapter of her life and have a child.

She told OK! Magazine: "I've always been very career oriented and I still am, but you just hit a stage when you know you've found the right person.

"I thought, 'I can't wait to have your child'. But you can only hope that things happen the way you want them to.

"We're very excited for that part of our life to come and we hope that happens, so watch this space!"

Fiona is worried that at 40 she might have left it too late to conceive naturally, but she is remaining hopeful she'll be "blessed" enough to have a baby of her own.

She added: "Obviously I don't want to wait too long, and we know we can't, so we would really love it if God blesses us.

"We would love to have a few children but we would feel so blessed to have at least one. But if we can have more, that would be wonderful."

Fiona and Simon married in October (Credit: SplashNews.com)

And Simon also can't wait to become a father, as he says it "won't be too long" before they start trying to have a baby.

He said: "We can't wait but we're giving ourselves a few months to enjoy married life. But it won't be too long!"

Currently, the newlyweds don't live together, but will be hunting for a family home as soon as Simon wraps up his UK tour with The Bodyguard musical.

Asked by OK! magazine when they'll move in together, Fiona explained that as soon as Simon finishes his tour, scheduled to end in February, they will start "looking for a place somewhere near London."

