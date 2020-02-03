Emmerdale fans beg for Luke and Victoria to get together as he bonds with nephew Harry

Fans of Emmerdale have begged for Victoria and Luke to get together as he started to bond with his nephew Harry.

Recently, the soap posted a picture on their Instagram page of Luke holding the baby.

In the comments, fans said they wanted to see Victoria and Luke become a couple.

One wrote: "Cute, I hope Victoria and Luke get together. I like their scenes."

A second commented: "Luke and Victoria would make a wonderful couple."

Luke and Victoria would make a wonderful couple.

A third said: "Luke is a genuine nice guy and he and Victoria would be great together, there is a bond there."

A fourth added: "I'd like to see Luke and Victoria together."

Another commented: "Hope so, think Luke and Victoria make a lovely couple."

Viewers seem to want Luke and Victoria to be together (Credit: YouTube/Emmerdale)

However, some viewers still don't completely trust Luke.

One wrote: "I hope I'm wrong, but I still think he's up to no good."

A second said: "Don't trust him Victoria."

Viewers also have theories that Luke will either end up in a love triangle with Aaron and Vic, or he will start dating Aaron.

Victoria and Luke met last year at the hospital and quickly sparked a friendship.

Luke and Victoria met in the hospital last year (Credit: ITV)

However it was later revealed that he is the brother of Lee Posner, the man who raped Victoria resulting in her getting pregnant.

Lee was later killed by Victoria's brother and Aaron's husband, Robert and with Lee's mum Wendy refusing to believe Lee was a rapist, she blamed Victoria for Lee's death.

Robert ended up getting a life sentence in prison, leading him to cut contact with his family and file for a divorce from Aaron.

Lee raped Victoria (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale's Charlotte Bellamy praises soap over Sandy Thomas' death storyline

Despite Wendy refusing to believe the truth, Luke has made it clear to his mum that doesn't think Victoria is lying.

With Wendy living in the village, it has made things difficult for Victoria, but surprisingly when Harry was born, Wendy backed off.

Wendy refused to believe Lee raped Victoria (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale fans unimpressed as Pete Barton's exit storyline is teased

After overhearing Victoria talk about what happened, Wendy seemed shocked. Is she finally starting to realise the truth?

Last week, Victoria allowed Luke to hold her son as she needed to get changed and Luke appeared to bond with his nephew.

Do you think Luke and Victoria will end up together?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!