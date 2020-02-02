Emmerdale fans unimpressed as Pete Barton's exit storyline is teased

Fans of Emmerdale are unhappy with Pete Barton's exit storyline.

The farmer will leave the village in the coming weeks after becoming disillusioned with his life there but fans have claimed that it doesn't make any sense.

Pete is surplus to requirements when Tracy and Nate get together (Credit: ITV)

Spoiler information released by the soap says how Pete will become frustrated as ex Tracy Metcalfe sidelines him for farming partner Nate Robinson.

Viewers know the two farmers have taken over Wylie's Farm with Kim Tate's financial backing.

But with the bad memories of his mum killing his dad there, Pete will become haunted by bad memories of the farm and it will inspire him to leave.

Read more: Emmerdale fans question why April is living with Billy and Ellis Chapman

Fans writing on Digital Spy are unimpressed.

One said: "Never mentioned this before, now that all the family have been got rid off its time to get rid of Pete with some lame plot!!!"

A second said: "That's what I thought. It's an interesting story, but not to be rushed in a few episodes and then he leaves. It doesn't help that's he's been in so few eps the past 6 months."

Pete's last storyline saw him break up with Rhona (Credit: ITV)

A third said: "I will be sorry to see Pete leave: he is my favourite Barton brother. The only two Bartons left will be Moira and Matty."

Actor Anthony Quinlan decided to quit the soap last year after six years playing Pete.

The 34-year-old actor has decided it is time to goodbye to the Dales after playing Pete Barton for six years on the ITV soap as he apparently wants to pursue other roles and potentially a reality show.

Read more: Emmerdale’s Charlotte Bellamy praises soap over Sandy Thomas' death storyline

A source told The Sun's Bizarre TV column: "Anthony has loved his time on Emmerdale but he is really keen to try and make a name for himself away from just soaps, and is looking at auditions.

"He says he would be up for doing a reality show too, like the jungle or Strictly, but with a full-on filming schedule for Emmerdale that's quite tricky."

Anthony joined Emmerdale in 2013 as John and Moira Barton's nephew Pete and first appeared with his dad James and younger brother Finn.

Will you miss Pete? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!