Emmerdale fans sickened as drunk Moira attacks son Matty

ITV viewers were left disgusted with Emmerdale's Moira Barton after she attacked her own son Matty.

The alcoholic farmer threw a bottle of wine at her son after he attempted to talk sense into her when she tried to bring Nate Robinson's mum, Cara, to the village.

Matty was left shaken by his mum's violent outburst (Credit: ITV)

She had gone through his old employment application and found the number of his next of kin - mum Cara - and text her to arrange a meeting to expose Nate for what he had done.

But when Nate turned up instead of Cara, Moira realised she had been beaten and wasn't going to be able to show Nate up.

After her plan backfired spectacularly, her son Matty found her drowning her sorrows.

"Don't you dare say I told you so," she said as Matty walked into the kitchen to confront her over what she had done.

Matty told her: "I don't have to, mum. I ran into Nate in the pub, he told me what happened.

"I can't leave you alone, someone's got to stop you making anymore of a fool of yourself. You're driving everyone away."

Moira has hit the bottle hard since her life imploded (Credit: ITV)

Hurling a bottle of wine at her son, she screamed at him to leave her alone.

"Leave me alone, go on, get out," she screamed at the terrified shop worker.

Viewers were disgusted at her behaviour and took to Twitter to slam her actions.

Attacking your son, Moira?! In the bin. #Emmerdale — Kolley Kibber (@camcamdamn) January 3, 2020

OMG can't believe Moira just threw a bloody bloody of wine at Matty seriously? What if Kyle or Isaac had also been there? #Emmerdale 😠 — Grianne Doherty (@GrianneDoherty1) January 3, 2020

Moira has turned to abusing her own kids now? @emmerdale #emmerdale — Holly Welch (@HollyWe16626271) January 3, 2020

One said: "Attacking your son, Moira?! In the bin. #Emmerdale"

A second said: "OMG can't believe Moira just threw a bloody [bottle] of wine at Matty, seriously? What if Kyle or Isaac had also been there? #Emmerdale."

Another said: "Moira has turned to abusing her own kids now? @emmerdale #emmerdale."

