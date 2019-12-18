Emmerdale fans left divided as Cain Dingle's family 'disown him'

Viewers of Emmerdale were left divided last night, when the Dingle's appeared to unite against family bad boy Cain Dingle.

On Tuesday (December 17), Cain found himself ousted from the family - and some fans said he deserved it!

Cain wasn't amused to see Nate at a Dingle family gathering (Credit: ITV)

In the spirit of peace and goodwill, the Dingle family got together for a festive gathering to watch A Christmas Carol.

In light of this, good-natured Sam Dingle offered his support to Nate Robinson by inviting him, for which he was very grateful.

It's hard to sympathise with Cain with his history.

Later, Chas told Cain that he should go to Lydia's Dingle gathering, too, because it's the season to be jolly after all.

Cain still despises Nate for having an affair with his wife (Credit: ITV)

But, when Cain arrived to see Nate there, he told them all to go to hell before storming out.

As soon as he entered the house, Cain clocked Nate and said: "What's he doing here?"

Marlon replied: "I guess you didn't know."

Nate was revealed to be Cain's son in explosive scenes in October (Credit: ITV)

With Cain's hate for son Nate growing by the day, he'll now find himself on the outskirts of the family after refusing to accept his illegitimate son.

But many of those watching from home believed Cain deserved to get his comeuppance.

One said: "Cain got what he deserved! Belle doesn't deserve Cain as a brother!"

Another added: "I'm not [on Cain's side]. Remember when he murdered the Sharma cat because Charity was dating Jai? Nate has a LONG way to go before he's done half as much stuff as Cain has been forgiven for."

A third said: "Cain needs to be the one going to hell. The [bleep] he's done and that's okay. Good riddance to bad rubbish. Love Nate."

"It's hard to sympathise with Cain with his history," added one more. "He actually deserves far worse than he's ever gotten."

Others, however, sided with fan fave Cain, with one tweeting: "I'm so on Cain's side, the Dingle family seem to have forgotten everything Nate has done!"

Another said: "Nate is a controlling creep. His dealings with Moira show that and his deal with Kim just shows him up as the weakling he is. If he disappeared tomorrow I'd be glad."

A third fumed: "They should be sticking by Cain. Are they forgetting that Nate came along ON PURPOSE to ruin Cain's life!?

"Cain has never been a saint, but what Nate did was out of order and all because his mother (and Faith) were liars."

"One hundred per cent with Cain here," agreed one more. "Nate trashed his life and his family, treating him like the good guy is just not on."

In future scenes, things are only set to get worse for the family when Charity invites Nate for lunch in a bid to wind up Cain.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

