Emmerdale fans baffled by Rhona Goskirk's bottle of milk

Fans of Emmerdale were left baffled by Rhona Goskirk's bottle of milk on Monday night.

In last night's episode of the soap (January 27 2020) Priya discovered the dead body of Graham Foster, who was in a relationship with Rhona.

Meanwhile Rhona had no idea her partner had been killed and was desperately trying to get hold of him.

Viewers were distracted by the fact Rhona had six pints of milk, despite planning on moving to France that day (Credit: ITV Hub)

But viewers were more distracted by Rhona's six pints of milk, quick to point out she would not have it if she intended to move to France that day.

Who has that much milk if they were meant to be moving 12hrs previously?! #emmerdale pic.twitter.com/dRwg32jWNN — Emma Dickens (@EmmDickens) January 28, 2020

Why would you buy a big milk if you were running off to France #emmerdale — Helen Kelly (@HD39) January 27, 2020

Excuse me Rhona, why would you buy a full 6 pinter of milk if you intend to move to France today? #Emmerdale — Mel Traynor (@melanie_traynor) January 27, 2020

Lol does this mean Rhône wasn’t ever going to leave with Graham cos of that whopping load of milk? 😂😂😂 #Emmerdale — Hannah (@hanbwaterman) January 27, 2020

I feel bad for finding this funny given whet happened to Graham but the size ot that milk Rhona had made me laugh 😂 it was like a small industrial storage units worth #Emmerdale — Daniel James Brown (@DanJBrownMUFC) January 27, 2020

#Emmerdale why would Rhona buy a 6 pinter of milk when she’s leaving for France later??!!! — Angela Cadman (@AngCavus) January 27, 2020

Rhona has a lot of milk for someone on the verge of moving away! #Emmerdale — Stephen O'Brien (@bg_evl) January 27, 2020

Who buys 6 pints of milk thinking they are going away the next day?! #emmerdale — Fiona (@feebeemac) January 27, 2020

Later, Rhona was devastated when detectives came by and told her that Graham had been found dead.

Viewers know Rhona and Graham had secretly been planning to move away to France for Rhona's new job.

However Graham had a lot of enemies, many of whom wanted him dead.

Priya found Graham's body (Credit: ITV Hub)

In Friday's episode (January 24 2020), it was revealed Graham was killed by Rhona's rapist ex-husband Pierce.

In a flashback, viewers saw Graham learn about Pierce's release from prison.

He managed to get his address and warned Pierce to keep away from Rhona.

Pierce killed Graham (Credit: ITV Hub)

The meeting resulted in an altercation between the pair, leading Graham to gain another enemy.

Pierce followed Graham around the village before eventually killing him in the woods.

However Rhona has no idea Pierce is back and it looks like Marlon is a prime suspect.

As Marlon and Pierce had an argument the day of his death and planned to meet him in the woods before his death, the police are suspicious of him.

Will Marlon be able to prove he didn't kill Graham?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

