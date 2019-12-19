Emmerdale fans accuse Cain Dingle of being 'pathetic' and 'spiteful' towards Nate

Viewers of Emmerdale have accused village bad boy Cain Dingle of being "pathetic", "spiteful" and "disgusting", as he continues his war with illegitimate son Nate Robinson.

This week saw Cain tell his usually loyal family to "go to hell" when he found them watching a film with Nate.

Cain refuses to accept Nate into his life (Credit: ITV)

On Wednesday (December 18), Cain was further enraged when Nate told Kyle that he was his brother.

After Charity agreed to babysit Kyle, she asked Sam to have him instead - knowing that Nate was spending time with Sam, too.

Cain's a pathetic, abusive, tyrannical little boy pretending he's a man.

As Nate and Kyle spent time together, Nate revealed he was Kyle's brother - and Cain went nuclear.

Cain launched an attack on poor Sam Dingle (Credit: ITV)

Furious with Sam for allowing Kyle to be around Nate, Cain raged: "So, you think I should just forgive and forget then? I'm sick of it.

"I could've binned Moira years ago after what she did, but I gave her another chance. And she betrayed me again.

"So if that's what family's about then I don't want to know."

Sam was torn between Cain's rage and giving Nate a chance (Credit: ITV)

He continued: "Lisa's gone, my dad's in Scotland with Debbie, my marriage is over. All I've got left is my kids and you lot. You just let Nate see Kyle."

As Sam pleaded "it's his brother", Cain gave him an ultimatum.

He said: "Brothers don't always stand by each other, do they?"

"Prove [you will stand by me]. Or if you lot go play happily families with Nate, then you're all dead to me."

Are you Team Nate or Team Cain? (Credit: ITV)

While some fans remain loyal to Cain and continue to dislike Nate, many others have accused Cain of behaving badly.

One viewer wrote: "I think it's pretty disgusting that Cain is being so spiteful! Nate's mother lied to him for years! No wonder he is the way he is!"

Another said: "Cain's screwed every single Dingle. He's such a hypocrite."

A third added: "Cain leaving the family would literally be the BEST thing to ever happen to them. He's a pathetic, abusive, tyrannical little boy pretending he's a man. Don't let the door hit yah, thug."

"So 'families don't betray each other' but they do disown and give them ultimatums when they don't agree with you. Pathetic," slammed one more, while another said: "I think it's about time we saw Cain swallow his pride and stop being stubborn and learn to forgive and forget!"

By the end of the episode, the family tell Nate they can no longer stand by him and he storms out of the house in a rage.

Of course, viewers know that Nate is Cain's son, and Nate had an affair with Cain's wife Moira as revenge for being abandoned.

In truth, Cain didn't even know Nate's mum Cara was pregnant with his child when she left the village.

And, let's not forget, Nate has plenty of enemies, too!

