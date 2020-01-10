Emmerdale's Cara Robinson actress Carryl Thomas has link to another village resident

Soap newcomer Carryl Thomas, who plays Cara Robinson in Emmerdale, has a link to another village resident.

In last night's episode of the ITV soap (January 9 2020), viewers were introduced to Nate's mum Cara after she helped a drunk Moira.

But Carryl has more than one connection to the soap.

The actress starred in Channel 5 show Family Affairs, playing Kelly Boulter between 2003 and 2005 - alongside one of her new Emmerdale cast mates.

Carryl and Michael were both in Family Affairs (Credit: Channel 5)

She worked with Michael Wildman, who plays Al Chapman in Emmerdale.

Michael played Marc MacKenzie, the half-brother of Kelly's ex, Justin MacKenzie.

Michael joined Emmerdale last year as Al, Ellis Chapman's dad and Jessie Dingle's ex-husband.

Michael and Carryl worked together on Family Affairs (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Carryl's alter ego Cara only joined the soap last night (Thursday January 9).

Last year, her son Nate had an affair with Moira Dingle behind her husband Cain's back.

When Cain found out, Nate revealed to him that he was his son and he started an affair as revenge for rejecting him as a baby.

Cara is Nate's mum (Credit: ITV Hub)

But Cain had no idea that Cara was even pregnant, as his mum Faith found out and got her to keep away from Cain due to his racist father, Shadrach.

Some viewers have predicted romance between Cain and Cara will begin now they've reuinted.

What do you think?

