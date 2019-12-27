Denise Welch shares sweet picture with Emmerdale star son Louis Healy

Actress Denise Welch has shared a sweet picture with her Emmerdale star son Louis Healy at Christmas time.

Denise posted the picture to her Instagram account.

She captioned the post: "Me and my boy @healytymd."

Fans rushed to comment on the post.

One wrote: "Such a fantastic young actor."

A second commented: "Merry Christmas to you both."

A third said: "Such a lovely photo x."

Louis is also the son of actor Tim Healy and brother of Matthew Healy, band member of famous group The 1975.

Louis joined Emmerdale this year as Danny (Credit: ITV)

Earlier this year, it was announced Louis would be joining ITV soap Emmerdale as schoolboy Danny.

Danny's arrival has caused trouble for Sarah Sugden.

Me and my boy.

A couple of weeks ago, Danny brought drugs to Sarah's party and she took a pill to impress him.

Recently she has been keeping hold of drugs for him but things took a bad turn when Sarah's uncle Noah overdosed.

Sarah has been hiding drugs for Danny Credit: ITV)

Noah found out Sarah had been looking after drugs for Danny and he decided to take them away from her.

However, he took a couple of pills himself and passed out and ended up spending the night in the forest.

With hypothermia and the pills it had contributed to rhabdomyolysis, which is kidney damage.

Although Noah is now awake, his mum Charity and girlfriend Vanessa are determined to find out where the pills came from.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

