Danny Miller's birthday message to Emmerdale co-star Isobel Steele

Soap favourite Danny Miller has paid tribute on social media to Emmerdale co-star Isobel Steele on her 19th birthday.

The Aaron Dingle actor, 28, called Isobel his "best friend in the world" as he gave his best wishes in a caption on two images showing the young actress in a school uniform and also looking unimpressed in character as Liv Flaherty.

And although the two pals are known to be tight on screen and off, Isobel bantered about Danny's picture selections in the comments section, much to other fans' amusement.

"What the hell is this," she remarked, picking up nearly four hundred Likes for it in three hours for her comment.

Read more: Duke and Duchess of Sussex refused reservation at Canadian restaurant

"Looks like a super embarrassing best mate to me, bless him," joked one fan by way of response to Isobel's tongue-in-cheek question.

"Awwww cute," added another, referring to the acting stars' friendship.

And another person added: "Love you guys!"

Softening slightly, Isobel later added, nonchalantly: "Thanks I guess xx."

Read more: Gavin & Stacey fans reckon they've worked out Nessa's 'real age'

And as other commenters rushed to offer their congratulations for her big day, many also pointed out they shared a birthday with Isobel.

Earlier this month fans praised emotional scenes between the two actors as a highlight of recent episodes of the ITV soap and the pair have featured on each other's social media accounts before now.

Danny has also made use of his Instagram to help support Isobel's musical performances and she has been posting original songs and covers on her YouTube channel for a couple of years.

- Emmerdale airs on ITV on weekday evenings

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.