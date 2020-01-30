Emmerdale's Danny Miller says it's 'inevitable' that Aaron will find someone new

Danny Miller, who plays Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale, has said 'it's inevitable' that his alter ego will move on from ex-husband Robert Sugden.

A few months ago, Aaron was devastated when Robert got life in prison for killing his sister's rapist Lee Posner.

Since Robert's imprisonment, he's made sure Aaron can't contact him and sent him divorce papers.

Aaron and Robert were married (Credit: ITV)

Aaron has been spiraling out of control getting no sleep, having one-night stands and getting into fights.

To help him clear his head, he's gone to stay in Scotland with his cousin Debbie and great uncle Zak.

At the NTAs, speaking to Digital Spy, Danny spoke about the possibility of a future romance for his character.

When asked how he would feel if he got a new love interest in the future Danny said: "I mean soaps are one of those things where it needs to move on and it needs to tell stories and stuff so it's inevitable at some point I think.

"It'll be great, it gives us a chance to tell other stories with different characters and different character groups and relationships so yeah, it'll be fine."

Some fans have predicted there will be a love triangle between Aaron, Robert's sister Victoria and Lee's brother Luke.

Some viewers think Aaron will end up with Luke (Credit: YouTube/Emmerdale)

Read More: Emmerdale viewers predict Belle will fall pregnant with Jamie's baby

Others think Luke and Aaron will fall for each other.

Danny also admitted he was missing fellow actor Ryan Hawley, who played Robert.

Aaron recently left the village to go and visit family in Scotland (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale's Pierce Harris may kill again, reveals actor Jonathan Wrather

Currently Danny is taking a break from the soap whilst his character is away but revealed he will be back filming soon.

How do you feel about Aaron moving on?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Do you miss Robert in Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!