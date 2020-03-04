Emmerdale's Charley Webb asks for advice on Ace 'allergy' struggles

Charley Webb, currently on maternity leave from her role as Debbie Dingle in Emmerdale, has reached out to her online followers for parenting advice.

The actress is worried her youngest son Ace, eight months, has an allergy.

But when she later revealed she had devised a plan to help little Ace and get to the bottom of it, worried fans expressed their concern.

Charley then told everyone not to fret as she had done her research.

Charley first asked if anyone had had allergy testing done (Credit: Instagram/@miss_charleywebb)

Taking to Instagram Stories, Charley wrote: "Anyone had their baby tested for allergies?

"Ace is constantly congested and sniffly. I'm almost positive it's an allergy."

After revealing it's like he's getting a cold "every two minutes" she said: "he gets purple lines under his eyes, which I've Googled and it looks like allergic shinners."

She then asked if anyone knew anywhere she could get an under-two allergy tested.

The star then updated that people had suggested going to her GP and also keeping a food diary.

She revealed Ace is on a "mainly plant-based diet" and the only dairy he has is milk.

She then gave a further update: "This afternoon I've decided I'm going to start Ace on goat's milk.

"Even though it's sort of dairy still, it's a lot easier apparently for them to break down. So that is my first stop."

She continued: "The night times couldn't be any worse, he just screams all through the night, so I don't know if it's going to upsert his tummy a little bit, I don't know."

Charley then said she would keep everyone posted as she's had "thousands of messages" from people going through the same thing.

But some of the messages were obviously not that helpful as she later posted another update telling her followers not to worry about the decisions she was making.

Charley is confident she's making the right move (Credit: Instagram/@miss_charleywebb)

"For everyone worrying about making my own decision without speaking to my GP, we went through something very similar with Bowie when he was tiny and were in and out of hospital.

"I've done my own research and I'm happy that's it's not going to harm Ace."

She added: "I obviously wouldn't be doing it otherwise."

Ace is Charley and Emmerdale co-star husband Matthew Wolfenden's third child.

They also share Buster, nine, and Bowie, four.

But it seems Ace has been challenging them over the last few months as Charley previously admitted they were getting help for 'sleep struggles'.

The actress has also said she'd like more kids.

