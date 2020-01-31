Emmerdale's Bhasker Patel shares adorable behind-the-scenes pictures with Tip

Bhasker Patel, who plays Rishi Sharma in Emmerdale, has shared some adorable behind the scenes pictures with Tip the dog actor Villassa Cherry Ripple.

Bhasker posted the pictures to his Instagram account.

He captioned the post: "Tip! Tip! Tip! Always ready for the [camera emoji] @emmerdale."

Fans rushed to comment on the post.

One fan wrote: "Lovely dog."

A second commented: "Aww poor Tip. Such a gorgeous little dog."

A third said: "Gorgeous."

Another added: "Awwwww too cute."

In last night's episode (Thursday January 30 2020) it was revealed poor Tip had been killed.

Tip was killed after Andrea ran her over (Credit: YouTube/Emmerdale)

Last week the Sharmas' pooch ran away and they have spent the last few weeks looking for her.

Last night, Andrea struggled to hide her guilt as Priya put up a missing dog poster.

Andrea later confessed to her husband Jamie that she accidentally ran over the pooch on the night Graham was killed.

The Sharmas have been looking for their lost dog (Credit: ITV Hub)

She revealed she hit the dog and buried her in the woods, which would explain why viewers saw her covered in blood on the night of Graham's death.

She said she hasn't told anyone as she had been drinking and feared getting into trouble.

Andrea broke down as she confessed to Jamie she accidentally killed the dog (Credit: ITV Hub)

Andrea decided to lie to the police that she was with Jamie that night and they both gave each other a false alibi.

However Andrea has no idea Jamie was actually with Belle Dingle, and the two slept together.

Will she ever find out where Jamie really was that night?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

