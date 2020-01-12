Axed Emmerdale star Asan N'Jie lands new role after being sacked by the soap

Former Emmerdale star Asan N'Jie has revealed he has landed a new acting role.

The actor played Ellis Chapman in the ITV soap before he was fired in September after threatening to kill Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas at the TV Choice Awards.

He was swiftly axed and replaced with Delicious star Aaron Anthony.

But now after months of unemployment, Asan has successfully landed a new role in upcoming BBC show Bloodlands.

He captioned the picture: "Looking forward to the next project #Bloodlands #bbc."

The show, which is filmed in Northern Ireland, will star James Nesbitt and comes from the creator of Line of Duty and Bodyguard.

Nesbitt will play a Police detective called Tom Brannick who has to re-investigate an infamous cold case involving a legendary assassin.

The news comes just two months after Asan promised his fans he will be making a comeback after his infamous firing.

He posted a picture of himself on Instagram with the caption, "Nearly there kid" and added in capital letters: "IF YOU THINK THE KING AIN'T COMING BACK, YA WRONG!"

Asan, who played the soap's Ellis Chapman for a year, was involved in a fracas with Hollyoaks star Jamie, with the soap newcomer threatening to "kill" the Channel 4 star.

According to The Mirror, Asan said to Jamie: "“Do you think you are a [expletive] big man? I’m going to [expletive] kill you. I’m going to [expletive] knife you."

After a video of the threats became public, Asan issued a public apology saying: "My behaviour at the TV Choice Awards was completely unacceptable and very much out of character.

"I sincerely apologise to everybody who has been affected especially Jamie Lomas, the whole Emmerdale team, our audience, ITV, my family, and the organisers of the TV Choice Awards.

"I am devastated, accept full responsibility for my actions and I am determined to learn from this."

