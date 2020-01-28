Emmerdale's Amelia Flanagan's dad pays tribute to daughter six years after soap casting

Amelia Flanagan's dad Chris has paid tribute to his daughter six years after she was cast in Emmerdale as April Windsor.

Chris posted pictures on Twitter of Amelia.

In the tweet he wrote: "Six years ago today we found out this one was going to join @Emmerdale with no idea of what was to come!

"Couldn't be more proud of everything she has done and the young lady she has become!"

Co-stars and fans rushed to tweet back.

Natalie Ann Jamieson, who plays Amy Wyatt in the ITV soap, wrote: "Ahhh, what a lovely young lady she is! Xxx."

Lisa Riley, who plays Mandy Dingle, tweeted: "You know how much sunshine she brings... like my little sister."

One fan said: "Absolute star!"

Amelia made her first appearance in Emmerdale on March 19 2014 playing Marlon's daughter.

Amelia joined Emmerdale in 2014 (Credit: YouTube/Emmerdale)

Marlon's ex-girlfriend Donna left the village in 2009 pregnant with his baby, but he had no idea.

She returned in 2014 with her daughter April and it was later revealed Donna had cancer.

Donna died after pulling criminal Gary off the top floor of a multi-storey car park.

A devastated April was left in Marlon's care.

Since her arrival in Emmerdale, April has suffered a lot of loss.

April became close with Carly (Credit: ITV)

When she arrived in the village, her dad was married to Laurel, who became a mother figure to April. However her alcoholism drove them apart.

Marlon then got into a relationship with Carly Hope, but she ended up leaving the village with her former flame Matt.

Marlon then went onto marry Jessie, who April also became extremely close to.

April is Marlon's daughter (Credit: ITV)

However they also split after Jessie cheated on Marlon and she ended up moving to Dubai.

Poor April assumed she was the reason his dad's girlfriends left leaving fans heartbroken.

Amelia isn't the only soap star in her family as her siblings, twins Isabella and William Flanagan, are in Coronation Street.

They play cousins Hope Stape and Joseph Brown.

Recently the three children looked overjoyed as they welcomed new puppy Daisy to the family.

