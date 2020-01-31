Emmerdale fans praise actress Amelia Flanagan as April's told she can't visit dad in jail

Viewers of Emmerdale have praised young actress Amelia Flanagan for her emotional performance as devastated daughter April in the ITV soap.
On Thursday (January 30), fans of the show were heartbroken for the poor schoolgirl when she was told she wasn't able to visit her dad Marlon in jail.
Viewers know that Marlon has been arrested and charged with the murder of Graham Foster.
We also know that Marlon wouldn't hurt a fly and the real culprit is still at large - Rhona's rapist ex-husband Pierce Harris.
The child actress playing April deserves an award.
Until Marlon can prove his innocence, however, April will remain separated from her dad.
And it's a bitter blow for the little girl, whose real mum Donna Windsor died tragically in 2014 after choosing to take her own life, rather than die of a terminal illness.
April was also forced to say goodbye to her stepmum Jessie Grant in bittersweet scenes last year.
In upsetting scenes with Belle, Billy and Ellis, April was left in tears when she discovered she couldn't visit her dad in prison.
Billy broke the news that the prison doesn't allow under-16s to visit - a lie concocted to protect April from seeing her dad in such a horrible place - and April was clearly distressed.
She said: "A letter's not the same. I want to hug my dad. What if he's in there weeks? Or months? I'll never see him!"
Fans were gutted for the girl, and praised actress Amelia for her moving portrayal.
One said: "April is brilliant. Amelia Flanagan has a very bright future if she wants to keep up the acting as she grows."
Another said: "The child actress playing April deserves an award."
A third added: "Amelia in Emmerdale tonight is a brilliant actress."
"Amelia is a fantastic actress, she's also very funny. I love watching her in Emmerdale and she's also growing up very fast," added another, while one more said: "Little April is a better actress than most of the cast #Emmerdale."
In upcoming scenes, April's world crumbles around her when Pollard unwittingly lets slip that children are allowed to visit prisons, and she suddenly realises she's been lied to.
Feeling more alone than ever, the confused youngster runs away forcing Mandy to call the police.
