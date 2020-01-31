Emmerdale fans praise actress Amelia Flanagan as April's told she can't visit dad in jail

Viewers of Emmerdale have praised young actress Amelia Flanagan for her emotional performance as devastated daughter April in the ITV soap.

On Thursday (January 30), fans of the show were heartbroken for the poor schoolgirl when she was told she wasn't able to visit her dad Marlon in jail.

Viewers know that Marlon has been arrested and charged with the murder of Graham Foster.

We also know that Marlon wouldn't hurt a fly and the real culprit is still at large - Rhona's rapist ex-husband Pierce Harris.

The child actress playing April deserves an award.

Until Marlon can prove his innocence, however, April will remain separated from her dad.

And it's a bitter blow for the little girl, whose real mum Donna Windsor died tragically in 2014 after choosing to take her own life, rather than die of a terminal illness.

April was also forced to say goodbye to her stepmum Jessie Grant in bittersweet scenes last year.

In upsetting scenes with Belle, Billy and Ellis, April was left in tears when she discovered she couldn't visit her dad in prison.

Billy broke the news that the prison doesn't allow under-16s to visit - a lie concocted to protect April from seeing her dad in such a horrible place - and April was clearly distressed.

She said: "A letter's not the same. I want to hug my dad. What if he's in there weeks? Or months? I'll never see him!"

Fans were gutted for the girl, and praised actress Amelia for her moving portrayal.

One said: "April is brilliant. Amelia Flanagan has a very bright future if she wants to keep up the acting as she grows."

#emmerdale April is brilliant. Amelia Flanagan has a very bright future if she wants to keep up the acting as she grows 👏👏👏 — CeciliaMP (@lady_cp) January 30, 2020

@chrisflanagan83 they are all stars Amelia who plays april in emmerdale, issabella who plays hope in corrie and William who plays Joseph and here is Amelia in emmerdale tonight she's a brilliant actress. pic.twitter.com/Zqo27sRuWA — Megan pearson (@Meganreally99) January 30, 2020

Amelia is a fantastic actress , she's also very funny I love watching her in Emmerdale & she's also growing up very fast xxx https://t.co/zPkcJCgDZE — Pauline Smith (@PaulaJ36) January 28, 2020

True, she's always been good, and she's likeable ❤ — JillyGee (@GrocottJanice) January 30, 2020

Poor April. Great little actress just like her sister who plays Hope in Corrie #Emmerdale — Pamela (@moore95_pamela) January 30, 2020

What a little gem that April is in @emmerdale ? Definitly a future #NTAAwards winner! — GARY (@Gresty66) January 30, 2020

The young girl that plays April is such a great little actress...💕 #emmerdale — Teena Massam (@teenamassam) January 30, 2020

April is a better actress than 95% of the cast #Emmerdale — Dave (@DavidMackayy) January 30, 2020

Another said: "The child actress playing April deserves an award."

A third added: "Amelia in Emmerdale tonight is a brilliant actress."

"Amelia is a fantastic actress, she's also very funny. I love watching her in Emmerdale and she's also growing up very fast," added another, while one more said: "Little April is a better actress than most of the cast #Emmerdale."

In upcoming scenes, April's world crumbles around her when Pollard unwittingly lets slip that children are allowed to visit prisons, and she suddenly realises she's been lied to.

Feeling more alone than ever, the confused youngster runs away forcing Mandy to call the police.

