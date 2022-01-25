Emmerdale: Zoe Henry teases ‘catastrophic’ event set to change Rhona and Marlon’s life forever

Emmerdale star Zoe Henry has teased a ‘catastrophic’ life-changing event for Rhona and Marlon.

Recently Zoe Henry, who plays Rhona and Darcy Gray, who will be playing Pierce’s son Marcus, took part in an online press event.

Emmerdale: Zoe Henry teases ‘catastrophic’ event

When asked if she could tease what’s in store for Rhona, Zoe told Entertainment Daily and other media: “There’s something quite catastrophic that is going to happen in the Dingle/Goskirk household coming up and I don’t think that Marlon’s and Rhona’s worlds will ever be the same again.”

Zoe has teased something big is coming up in the Goskirk/Dingle household (Credit: ITV)

What could be happening?

Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona meets Pierce’s son, Marcus

In next week’s scenes, Rhona is shocked when a man turns up saying Pierce has sent him.

He gives her a letter and Vanessa encourages Rhona to bin it.

However Rhona reads it and finds out Pierce is dying and wants her help to find his son, Marcus.

After finding out from a liasion officer that Pierce is dying Rhona decides to help him and tries to look for Marcus on social media.

Vanessa impersonates Rhona (Credit: ITV)

She has no idea where to start but Ryan offers his help and soon gives her Marcus’s number.

Soon Rhona blurts out to Vanessa that she phoned Marcus. Unbeknownst to Rhona when Vanessa sees a return voicemail from Marcus. She leaves him one back pretending to be Rhona.

The next day Marcus turns up to meet Rhona but Vanessa impersonates her.

As Vanessa tries to explain she made a mistake getting in touch, Rhona arrives and is floored to see Marcus.

Marcus turns up in the village (Credit: ITV)

Rhona and Vanessa argue but Marcus interrupts; he knows something big must’ve happened for Rhona to get in touch.

Soon Rhona fills him in.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

