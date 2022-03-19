Emmerdale writer admits massive U-turn in Meena Jutla plot

Emmerdale writers have admitted they have made a huge U-turn in the Meena Jutla storyline.

The serial killer, played by Paige Sandhu, has become a massively popular part of the soap.

Meena will face justice in Emmerdale – but it wasn’t always the case (Credit: ITV)

Viewers have loved watching her murder her way through the village.

She killed Leanna Cavanagh by pushing her off a bridge, then murdered Andrea Tate by leaving her to burn alive in a fire.

Meena then killed Ben Tucker after he discovered evidence of her attempted murder of Victoria Sugden.

Read more: Emmerdale fans divided as Manpreet suffers a breakdown following Meena twist

And she kidnapped her own sister and held her captive alongside Vinny Dingle before trying to gas them and fleeing the village.

The serial killer returned with an attempt to kill Billy and Dawn Fletcher but failed and was caught.

And now writer Sharon Marshall has revealed the team were desperate to keep her around – but were forced to say goodbye to the character.

Emmerdale writers perform huge U-turn on Meena plot

Sharon told This Morning: “We do love the serial killers and go: ‘Is there a way to keep them in? Can people get away with it?'”

She added: “We said: ‘Is there a way legally she could go through this, if she pleads a certain way?’

“The research team read out 25 counts of illegal activity that she’d done just on-screen that we knew about, probably more off-screen.

The serial killer has committed a huge number of crimes (Credit: ITV)

“She’d broken the law 25 times, so probably not.”

Unfortunately it means Meena will bow out of the soap in the coming months.

Actress Paige previously teased that her exit scenes left her emotional.

Read more: Emmerdale: 5 happy plots we want to happen

She told ED! and other media: “The ending’s incredible, better than I could ever have imagined, and I have already started crying.

|[Meena] is a psychopath and believes nobody will ever get the better of her. Psychopaths are incapable of feeling fear like we can.”

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!