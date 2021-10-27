Emmerdale: Will Kim go to prison after she’s arrested for Andrea’s murder?

Kim Tate was arrested in tonight’s Emmerdale (Wednesday, October 27) for Andrea Tate’s murder, but will she go to prison?

Last week Andrea witnessed Meena try to drown Victoria. Seeing that Andrea witnessed what she was doing, Meena went after her, chasing her into the maize maze.

Meena chased her to the centre of the maze and bashed her head against the wooden steps.

She then stole Andrea’s bracelet before leaving her to die in the burning maze.

After the fire, police began to investigate and Andrea’s autopsy revealed that she had been murdered.

Andrea was killed by Meena (Credit: ITV)

In tonight’s scenes, Meena was questioned. To try and throw the police off her, she told them that she witnessed Andrea arguing with her former mother in law Kim Tate the day before she was killed.

She explained they were arguing over the restraining order Andrea took out on Kim and that Andrea wanted to stop Kim from seeing Millie.

Later the police paid Kim a visit and she was arrested on suspicion of Andrea’s murder.

But will Kim go to prison for Andrea’s murder?

Emmerdale: Will Kim go to prison for Andrea’s murder?

While it’s not been revealed what will happen to Kim next, she is back in the village next week.

In next week’s scenes Charles convinces Kim to hold a memorial for Andrea to help Millie.

However Gabby is worried when Kim says the memorial might bring Jamie back.

Kim holds a memorial for Andrea next week (Credit: ITV)

Soon Gabby is appalled when Kim tells Millie that her daddy will be at the memorial.

On the morning of the memorial service the day is interrupted when Will returns.

Although Kim is relieved he’s back, she’s angry at him for leaving.

As the memorial commences, Will is sad to see Kim waiting for Jamie. Her excitement grows when a car turns up late, but it’s Andrea’s mother, Hazel.

Andrea’s mum, Hazel, arrives with a bombshell for Kim (Credit: ITV)

Charles delivers an emotional address to the congregation which Meena relishes.

When the service is over, Hazel has a revelation that shocks Kim.

Hazel is stunned by Kim’s claim that Jamie isn’t dead.

Kim says goodbye to Millie

When Millie comes out of thee church, Kim is heartbroken by her decision to live with her granny Hazel.

As Kim packs up Millie’s things, she finally starts to accept Jamie must but gone and is devastated to have lost Millie too.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

