Emmerdale character Ellis was left out on the moors at night in the cold by Cain Dingle, but will he survive?

Last week, Ellis and Belle took Kyle out on a day out in the woods. However Ellis left them to go see Priya, who rang him upset.

Ellis went back to the village and didn’t realise he had Belle’s car keys with him, leaving Belle and Kyle stranded.

Ellis left Belle and Kyle in the woods (Credit: ITV)

Belle tried to call Ellis for help but her call was declined by Ellis’s dad, Al. Belle smashed her car window so her and Kyle could get inside however they weren’t found till the next day.

Cain and Ellis found them and they were both taken to hospital for hypothermia.

While Belle has began to recover well, Kyle took a bit longer after a bad reaction to the antibiotics he was put on.

Meanwhile a furious Cain wants revenge on Ellis and ordered his cousin Marlon to evict Ellis from his house.

Cain went out for revenge (Credit: ITV)

However tonight (Tuesday, January 4) Kyle started to recover, but Moira struggled to get a hold of her husband.

Meanwhile Cain had gone after Ellis and drove him out onto the moors in the dark and cold.

Cain took Ellis’s phone and shoes before driving away, getting his revenge for Kyle.

But will Ellis die after being left to fend for himself in the middle of nowhere during the winter?

Emmerdale: Will Ellis die after being abandoned by Cain? What’s next?

In this week’s episodes Ellis is out on the moors freezing and curled up on the floor with bloodied bare feet.

Meanwhile Al and Billy worry about Ellis’ whereabouts after realising she didn’t show up to the B&B last night. They soon find out he was spotted with Cain.

Al watches Kyle sleep in his hospital room (Credit: ITV)

Al angrily confronts Cain and accuses him of harming his son, but Cain holds his nerve and is able to feign accountability.

Is Ellis going to be okay?

Later Cain is sickened to find Al watching Kyle sleep in his hospital room. Al implicitly threatens Kyle as he warns Cain to stop playing games.

